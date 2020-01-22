Menu
File picture: Threatening storm clouds develop over Gympie.
98km/h winds as severe storms bear down

by Edward Randell
22nd Jan 2020 6:20 PM
MULTIPLE severe thunderstorms have formed in southeast Queensland and are heading east towards the coast, after a total of 38,000 homes were left without power in the region due to storms over the past two days.

The Bureau of Meteorology at 5.57pm issued a warning for people in parts of the Somerset, Western Downs and Toowoomba council areas.

 

"Severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area east of Dalby, the area northeast of Dalby, Oakey and the area west of Toogoolawah," the alert says.

"They are forecast to affect Bell by 6:20 pm and the area northwest of Toowoomba, the area northwest of Esk and Crows Nest by 6:50 pm.

"Damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely."

Oakey has already received 24mm of rain, however the Bureau of Meteorology believe the storm affected regions will face damaging winds rather than heavy falls.

A 98km/h wind gust was recorded at Oakey at 5.10pm.

An 87km/h wind gust was recorded at Dalby at 4.46pm.

