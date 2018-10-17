96 hours to restore power to 9,000 Gympie homes

POWER OUTAGES: Bundaberg's Ergon and Energex crews were busy restoring power to more than 35,000 homes across south- east Queensland, Wide Bay Burnett, Fraser Coast and Western Downs. Allan Hall is repairing one of the lines in the Gympie region.

POWER OUTAGES: Bundaberg's Ergon and Energex crews were busy restoring power to more than 35,000 homes across south- east Queensland, Wide Bay Burnett, Fraser Coast and Western Downs. Allan Hall is repairing one of the lines in the Gympie region. Energex Queensland

WHILE you were sleeping, Ergon and Energex crews were busy working 24 hours a day to restore power to more than 27,000 customers affected by last Thursday's 'hailnado.'

In Gympie alone, there was more than 9,000 homes without power, with the final restoration completed by Sunday evening.

Energex reported more than 50 powerlines were snapped from last week's storm.

Regional Field Manager Southern Max Hogan said it had been an outstanding team effort with local Ergon crews joined by their counterparts from across the region.

"We mobilised Ergon crews from across the southern region to the impacted areas, while our Energex colleagues also headed north to join us in the field," he said.

"The persistent heavy rain and the wet, boggy terrain hampered our access into some areas, however we were in the air with helicopters and on the ground with a range of specialised equipment, which enabled us to get to every location necessary to complete the restoration.

"If you notice your street or neighbours have power but you don't, phone 13 22 96."

The powerful storm fronts that passed through the region caused significant damage, bringing down powerlines and snapping power poles.

The restoration effort involved damage assessments, making areas safe, removing trees and debris from access tracks, restoring critical community infrastructure and the restoration of supply to customers.

Energex spokesman Danny Donald praised the Gympie community for their understanding during the black-out.

"The people of Gympie were amazingly patient," Mr Donald said.

"I find the people in regional towns are very understanding and quite well sufficient, if power goes out, they still get on with life and they just wait until it goes back on.

"Our crews really appreciated the support from the community."