931 dead on Gympie roads over 10 years, figures reveal

Fatigue is one of the leading causes of Gympie region road deaths according to TMR figures covering 2008 to 2017.

Fatigue is one of the leading causes of Gympie region road deaths according to TMR figures covering 2008 to 2017. 3980290905

IN THE decade between 2008 and 2017, 931 people were killed and a further 283 were seriously injured in the Gympie Regional Council area, according to figures released from the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

In the same period, 68,147 people were either killed or seriously injured statewide.

According to the figures, most of the Gympie region drivers were male (58per cent) and most incidents were caused by distraction or driver inattention (21.4per cent).

These two statistics are higher than the state averages, which had 57.3per cent of male casualties and 17.4per cent of the incidents caused by distraction.

Gympie region drivers are more likely to be involved in a serious crash when travelling at 100km/h or faster (when 35per cent of our accidents occurred), as opposed to the state average of just 21.1per cent in the same category.

The levels of fatigue in Gympie region drivers were significantly higher (13.8per cent) than the state average (6.97per cent) and driving with a positive blood-alcohol content in this region was also higher (15.7per cent as opposed to 14.5per cent).

Accidents at bridges and causeways (3.1per cent) were also nearly double the state average (1.8per cent).

When it comes to driver age, the number of Gympie region young people involved in serious accidents was significantly lower (24.9 per cent) than the state average (31.9 per cent), while the number of senior drivers in the region was slightly higher (23.84 per cent) than the state (21.3 per cent).

But the fact remains, people are dying on our roads and this is the reason the Gympie Lions Club is putting together a free Road Rules Refresher course.

Safety officer and driving evaluator for the Department of Transport and Main Roads Craig Whittaker will be a presenter at both sessions, which will be held on May 13 at the Gympie Civic Centre's Fossicker's Room.

At these courses, Mr Whittaker will be available to answer questions from the audience. Also presenting will be Roadcraft educator and operations manager Glen Jocumsen.

The course will run from 2-3.30pm and 7-8.30pm on Monday, May 13. Phone Glenn Williams on 0427276933 for more information.