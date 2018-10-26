Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Year 1 teacher Katrina Beyer from Jones Hill State School shares the crown of Best Teacher with six others: Danielle Ensbey, Lucy Cantle, Emma Miller, Naomi Neal, Amy Rhea Chapman and Lee Corbett.
Year 1 teacher Katrina Beyer from Jones Hill State School shares the crown of Best Teacher with six others: Danielle Ensbey, Lucy Cantle, Emma Miller, Naomi Neal, Amy Rhea Chapman and Lee Corbett. Donna Jones
News

90 nominations, 7 winners in Gympie region's best teachers

by Donna Jones
26th Oct 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FINDING out who the Gympie region's best teacher was in time for International Teacher's Day today was not easy.

The closest The Gympie Times could get was a seven-way tie.

Lee Corbett.
Lee Corbett. Renee Albrecht

A Facebook call-out asked people to nominate who they thought it should be, and in the more than 175 comments, almost 90 teachers were nominated.

Amy Chapman.
Amy Chapman. Renee Albrecht

Almost every school in the region was mentioned and nominees included primary, secondary, early learning and driving school teachers.

The results were so close that in the end it came down to a seven-way tie for the winning spot.

Our best teachers are Katrina Beyer, Danielle Ensbey, Lucy Cantle, Emma Miller, Naomi Neal, Lee Corbett and Amy Rhea Chapman.

Merv Welch.
Merv Welch. Contributed

Those who came in at a tied second place were Merv Walsh, Kim Thompson, Robert Andrews, Julie Sandini, Racheal Belford, Sue Curran, Kay Fogarty, Elizabeth Taylor, Andrew Newton and Anne Donald.

Sue Curran, Michele Lipner guest speaker and Michele Perrett.
Sue Curran, Michele Lipner guest speaker and Michele Perrett. Renee Albrecht

The Gympie Times spoke with one of the winners yesterday to get her reaction to the vote.

Mrs Beyer from Jones Hill State School was surprised and happy to be voted one of the best but said all teachers worked really hard and their success in the position came down to the support they received from their equally hard working colleagues and the school community.

Andrew Newton
Andrew Newton Renee Albrecht

"Gympie has so many dedicated, hard working teachers,” she said.

"I am really happy that people thought of me.”

Danielle Ensbey.
Danielle Ensbey. Renee Albrecht

Mrs Beyer said while her role was demanding, the rewards came from seeing the growth, progress and achievements of her students.

"I do it for the children. Seeing them gain success and achieving makes it all worthwhile,” she said.

Mrs Beyer has been a teacher for 18 years and was trained in early childhood education. She is currently a Year 1 teacher at Jones Hill but over the past 10 years has taught Prep and Year 1.

Lucy Cantle.
Lucy Cantle.

Her favourite subject is reading. "I love teaching the children to learn to read and foundation skills,” she said.

She loves the Gympie community and some of her fondest memories are embodied in the end of year thank you notes she receives.

Naomi Neal.
Naomi Neal. Philippe Coquerand

Mrs Beyer said being recognised by former students was also a thrill.

"When you're acknowledged you feel valued. It's very encouraging. It's reassuring you you're doing a good job.”

360 degree story gympie education teachers world teachers day world teachers' day
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Here's to teachers, by God they've got a lot to put up with

    premium_icon Here's to teachers, by God they've got a lot to put up with

    News It is World Teachers Day and I would like to apologise to Mrs Brown and Mr Connors, but mostly to that poor defenceless nun who tried to teach me RE

    Gympie's western ghost towns finally to be laid to rest

    premium_icon Gympie's western ghost towns finally to be laid to rest

    News The "zombie villages” that do not know they are dead

    Heartfelt award as ancient traditions come together

    premium_icon Heartfelt award as ancient traditions come together

    News Aunty Lillian Burke receives university's highest honour

    One Rainbow Beach step forward, one back for tolerance

    premium_icon One Rainbow Beach step forward, one back for tolerance

    News Positivity prompts less than positive reaction

    Local Partners