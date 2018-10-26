90 nominations, 7 winners in Gympie region's best teachers

Year 1 teacher Katrina Beyer from Jones Hill State School shares the crown of Best Teacher with six others: Danielle Ensbey, Lucy Cantle, Emma Miller, Naomi Neal, Amy Rhea Chapman and Lee Corbett.

FINDING out who the Gympie region's best teacher was in time for International Teacher's Day today was not easy.

The closest The Gympie Times could get was a seven-way tie.

A Facebook call-out asked people to nominate who they thought it should be, and in the more than 175 comments, almost 90 teachers were nominated.

Almost every school in the region was mentioned and nominees included primary, secondary, early learning and driving school teachers.

The results were so close that in the end it came down to a seven-way tie for the winning spot.

Our best teachers are Katrina Beyer, Danielle Ensbey, Lucy Cantle, Emma Miller, Naomi Neal, Lee Corbett and Amy Rhea Chapman.

Those who came in at a tied second place were Merv Walsh, Kim Thompson, Robert Andrews, Julie Sandini, Racheal Belford, Sue Curran, Kay Fogarty, Elizabeth Taylor, Andrew Newton and Anne Donald.

The Gympie Times spoke with one of the winners yesterday to get her reaction to the vote.

Mrs Beyer from Jones Hill State School was surprised and happy to be voted one of the best but said all teachers worked really hard and their success in the position came down to the support they received from their equally hard working colleagues and the school community.

"Gympie has so many dedicated, hard working teachers,” she said.

"I am really happy that people thought of me.”

Mrs Beyer said while her role was demanding, the rewards came from seeing the growth, progress and achievements of her students.

"I do it for the children. Seeing them gain success and achieving makes it all worthwhile,” she said.

Mrs Beyer has been a teacher for 18 years and was trained in early childhood education. She is currently a Year 1 teacher at Jones Hill but over the past 10 years has taught Prep and Year 1.

Her favourite subject is reading. "I love teaching the children to learn to read and foundation skills,” she said.

She loves the Gympie community and some of her fondest memories are embodied in the end of year thank you notes she receives.

Mrs Beyer said being recognised by former students was also a thrill.

"When you're acknowledged you feel valued. It's very encouraging. It's reassuring you you're doing a good job.”