9 young hockey players who have sights on state selection

NINE Gympie hockey youngsters will be making a play for the Queensland team when they head to Cairns next Thursday for the Queensland 10-12 years school hockey titles.

Cody Fitzpatrick, Charles Greer, Joseph Hodgson, Amelia Garner, Hannah Wilcox and Zoe Parker will be representing Wide Bay, and Lily Barker will be representing the Sunshine Coast.

Selected in the Presidents Team last year, Zoe had confidence in herself to make the state side and further her skills.

"I knew I was going to make it because I made the Presidents Team. I got more confident in my abilities and myself,” she said this week.

"When I play against stronger teams in Cairns, I will know what I will be up against and it will make my game stronger and I will be a stronger player.”

Cody's goal was to make the possible and probables (25 players from which 15 were selected for Wide Bay).

"It is my first time going away and I am looking forward to playing for Wide Bay and representing the region,” he said.

"I am proud to have gotten one goal and now I am focused on making the Queensland team.”

This will be Hannah's second time representing Wide Bay and she will be looking forward to the experience.

"It feels great to be selected to represent my region and I want to make my region proud,” she said.

"I like to work with other team members I don't know and I like the team work and playing with a group.”

This selection came as a bit of a surprise for Joseph but he wants to take his game to the next level.

"I didn't think I would make it but it feels really good,” he said.

"I want to further my skills and learn different techniques.”

It is one goal down and on to the next goal for Charles, despite this being his first time travelling he will be hoping to make his mark.

"It was my goal to make the Wide Bay team and I thought I couldn't have played any better,” he said.

"I want to try and make the possibles and probables at least while playing against other players.

"This is my second time going to Cairns and there is some really good players. I don't think I will make it (Queensland team) but I am going to try a lot harder and give it 110 per cent.”

This is not Amelia's first time representing the Wide Bay region but it is her first time for hockey.

Despite playing hockey for six years, she still loves the game.

" I have travelled for athletics twice but I am looking forward to go to Cairns and play at different facilities,” she said.

"My favourite thing about representing Wide Bay is learning new skills and playing with people from other places around the Wide Bay region.”

Representing Gympie in the Presidents Team will be Riley Hinds. This team is made up of players from northwest Queensland and the remainder of shadow players from other regions around the state.

Riley will be taking on his Gympie team mates but is excited for the challenge.

"It will be good to take on my mates because I may beat some of them,” he said.

"I think I will have an edge because I play with the Gympie players and will hopefully be able to tell which shot they will play.”

Gympie will not only be well represented on the playing field but also with the officials with Piper Treeby umpiring.

The titles will be held in Cairns from next Thursday, June 14, to Sunday June 17.