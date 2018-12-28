9 Ways to see in the New Year in the Gympie region

A large crowd of locals and holiday makers turned out at Yamba's Ford Park to see the early fireworks display on New Years Eve. Photo: Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner.

1. NYE CELEBRATION

Where: Nelson Reserve.

When: 6pm.

A FAMILY-friendly New Year's Eve will run from 6-9pm with The X Factor Australia superstar Taylor Henderson coming to town. Also performing will be Eliza & the Delusionals, Tennessee Lights and Aspy Jones. Bring the whole family along for free live music, free children's rides and activities, plus food vendors and a bar. There will be fireworks at 9pm.

2. OLD TIME DANCE

Where: Belli Hall, 1170 Kenilworth Rd, Belli Park.

When: 7.30pm.

Cost: $14 for adults, $5 high school- aged children.

COME one, come all to the New Year's Eve old time dance at the Belli Community Hall at 7.30pm for an 8pm start. There will be great old-time dance music played by Sunshine Swing Band and a great supper, raffles, lucky door and lucky spot prizes. Entry is $14 for adults, $5 for high school students and children enter free. This is an alcohol-free event.

3. RSL NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY

Where: Gympie RSL.

When: 7.30pm.

WHAT'S a New Year's Eve celebration without a little pizzazz? Band Swizzle will stir your drinks and get the party started from 7.30pm.

4. NYE 2018 @ THE JOCKEY

Where: Jockey Club Hotel.

When: 8pm.

PARTY out the last hours of 2018 at the Jockey with a live performance from local favourite Tennessee Lights from 8pm-2am.

5. OLD TIME/NEW VOGUE DANCE

Where: Long Flat Hall.

When: 7.30pm.

Cost: $12 for adults, $6 for high school students.

DON'T miss the old time/new vogue dance, starting 7.30pm. There will be great dance music by popular band Cascade, plus lucky door tickets, novelty dances and a delicious supper. Entry is $12 for adults and $6 for high school students. Inquiries to Janet 54824318 or Judy 54822572.

6. NEW YEAR'S @ THE MOUNT

Where: Mount Pleasant Hotel.

When: 9pm.

GLEN and Cozzy have joined forces to bring you a great mix of Aussie rock and pub anthems to see in 2019. The music goes from 9pm-1am.

7. QUEENSLANDER NEW YEAR'S

Where: The Queenslander Hotel.

When: 8pm.

Cost: $10.

THE Queenslander has you covered from every angle. There will be live music with Code3Eleven ripping out the rock anthems on the main stage. Out back in the new beer garden the DJ will spin the tracks that will keep you dancing all night under the stars. Plus the hotel will be holding the long-awaited memorabilia auction. First auction of items starts at 8pm. Have a great night and pick yourself up a bargain for the man cave. Tickets cost $10.

8. NEW YEAR'S @ THE ROYZ

Where: The Royal Hotel.

When: 9pm.

THERE won't just be a band on at the "Royz” this New Year's Eve. The Colt Seavers Band is a fun band serious about entertainment. With a background in film and television stunt work, nothing is off limits for the frontman, including lighting up his arms or maybe even setting fire to the drum kit. The show starts at 9pm.

9. GOOMERI RODEO

Where: Goomeri Showgrounds

When: Heats start at 8am - finals at about 5pm.

CHILDREN'S amusements, the Muddy Flats Band and of course plenty of rodeo action will make for a fun day and night at the Goomeri Showgrounds. Free camping (unpowered sites) is available.