9 places you can catch the Cup in Gympie tomorrow

The Melbourne Cup during the Melbourne Cup Parade in Melbourne on Monday.

1. Cup Pig Races

ENJOY the novelty of pig racing while you line up to catch live streaming of the Cup. The bar, dining room and TAB will be in full swing, with Fashions on the Field for entertainment.

Where: Gympie Turf Club

When: Gates open 11am

Cost: General admission – $12

2. VIP Birdcage

IF YOU’RE looking for the best seat to view the Cup, then this VIP event is for you.

Where: Gympie Turf Club

When: 12 noon – 4pm

Price: $90

Bookings: www.gympieboxoffice.com.au

3. Little Haven Lunch

ENJOY a three-course lunch by Capelli Foods with live coverage of the Flemington action on several big screens. A fashion parade by Foxy Lady, sweeps, helmsman board, raffles and auction and fabulous prizes for Fashions on the Field will complete the day.

Where: The Pavilion, trackside.

When: 11am – 4pm

Price: individual $55 / table of 10 $500 (includes Racetrack entry fee)

4. Cup Luncheon

Support Chemotherapy in Cooloola while enjoying all the trimmings of an exquisite Melbourne Cup celebration.

On arrival you’ll receive a glass of bubbles before canapes and a two course luncheon.

There are fabulous prices for the best hat, jockey colours and the best dressed couple.

Raffles and sweeps available.

Where: Zesty Edibles at Gunabul Homestead

When: From 11am

Cost: $45 per person

Booking: Gunabul Homestead on 5482 3107 or visit or phone All Solutions Finance and Insurance at 137 Mary St on 5481 5180.

5. The Empire

THREE course meal that includes a choice of Nolan’s Private Selection rib fillet, Tin Can Bay prawns or Tasmanian smoked salmon for the main., sweeps, prize giveaways, complimentary glass of bubbly on arrival.

Where: The Empire Hotel

When: From 12pm

Booking: 5481 2882

6. The RSL

FOR a day of Melbourne Cup fun, don’t miss all the action of the track at the Gympie RSL Club. enjoy a two course luncheon, join in Fashions of the Field, try your hand at the “losing ticket draw” and “chase the ace”. With the TAB open from 8am, you can make a whole day of it. A courtesy bus available 11am – 4pm.

Where: Gympie RSL Club

When: From 8am

Cost: Luncheon is $20 a head

Inquiries: 5482 1018

7. The Aussie

Beer, burgers and racing – it’s the perfect trifecta, according to the Australian Hotel staff who are making all three available today. The TAB opens from 7am, bar opens from 10am and the bistro from 11.30am.

The race will be playing on the big screen.

Where: The Australian Hotel

When: From 7am

Inquiries: 5482 1070

8. The Phoenix

IF YOU want to get your Cup bets in early the TAB opens from 7am. Follow it up with a two course luncheon with sweeps and prizes.

Where: The Phoenix Hotel

When: From 7am

Price: Luncheon $39

Bookings: 5482 1263

9. The Jockey

CELEBRATE the Cup in the Sports bar and enjoy complimentary hot and cold food platters or book a table at in the bistro. Place a bet from 7am whne the TAB opens. Sweeps and Fashions on the Field prizes for best dressed.

Where: The Jockey Club Hotel

When: From 7am

Bookings: 54821270