Bob Leitch
9 of Gympie’s 80 ageing timber bridges to get fixed

Shelley Strachan
4th Nov 2019 10:22 AM
GYMPIE Regional Council crews are set to work on nine of the region’s timber bridges this fortnight.

Timber bridges on Howe Road, Traveston; Walker Road, Moy Pocket; Ross Road, Goomboorian; Bath Road, Wolvi; Brisbane Road, Gympie; Rodney Road, Two Mile; Wilsons Pocket Road, Wolvi; Dawn Road, The Dawn and Tandur Road, Traveston will receive general maintenance.

Infrastructure services portfolio Cr Bob Leitch said:

“Council has over 80 ageing timber bridges and regular maintenance of these structures will ensure that we can maximise their life and delay the need for replacement.”

“Council has an ongoing program for timber bridge replacement and in the current financial year, Council’s current budget includes $1.184 million to upgrade these critical assets.”

Five of the region’s roads will also receive grading.

Little Widgee Road, Golden Hills Road, Verne Road, Elliott Road and Buchanan Road are marked for this work while asphalt works and reseal preparation work will occur on Power Road, Widgee; Duchess Court, Isis Road and Parkland Drive.

