9 best stories you might have missed this week
THE sudden death of popular volunteer and former “brother in blue” Pat Armstrong has impacted many in the community this week.
His daughter Louisa’s heartwrenching post revealed Paddy’s heart attack touched many.
The coundown to the election continues to be an interesting race and Scott Kovacevic is doing a big wrap-up of who’s in the race so far for Saturday’s paper, as well as a deep dive into the brewing battle between football codes over playing fields in Gympie.
A terrible assault involving a glass to the face that left a man with a fractured cheekbone shocked us all, and the video made it pretty clear who was involved.
Police could possibly release details today of charges inrelation to the matter.
Animal liberationists raised some concerns about animal cruelty following Gympie’s popular, annual Bull n Bronc last Saturday, but organisers have stood by their operation and the animals’ safety.
Meanwhile, a talented young Gympie woman has made it through the auditions to Australia’s Got Talent and will soon be starring on the show that is beamed around Australia. Congratulations and the best of luck from all of us here at The Gympie Times.
There have been plenty of depressing news headlines, so we decided to lighten the mood a little yesterday and made a video of our long-time resident cartoonist Jeff Douwes at work here in our offices.
Every Thursday morning Jeff walks in our front doors with a smile and his little bag of tricks. We have a news conference with him about the stories of the week, and brainstorm ideas on how the best of those stories can be coalesced into an illustration.
What we also loved doing this week was getting some fresh dron footage of various parts of the region to compare with the drone footage andphotos we took before tha rain started to fall late last year.