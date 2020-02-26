9 best stories you might have missed this week

Best yarns you might have missed this week

Best yarns you might have missed this week

THE sudden death of popular volunteer and former “brother in blue” Pat Armstrong has impacted many in the community this week.

Pat Armstrong during his years with the police force

His daughter Louisa’s heartwrenching post revealed Paddy’s heart attack touched many.

WATCH: Hearstopping video of Amamoor horse being rescued after falling into a tank

Castro the horse is stuck in the disused water tank. Photo: Natalie King.

The coundown to the election continues to be an interesting race and Scott Kovacevic is doing a big wrap-up of who’s in the race so far for Saturday’s paper, as well as a deep dive into the brewing battle between football codes over playing fields in Gympie.

A terrible assault involving a glass to the face that left a man with a fractured cheekbone shocked us all, and the video made it pretty clear who was involved.

Hotel violence : GYMPIE VIOLENCE: This video captures the moment a man was glassed at the Queenslander Hotel on the weekend.

Police could possibly release details today of charges inrelation to the matter.

Police are investigating a serious assault incident which occurred at a hotel in Gympie on Sunday, February 23.Photo: Contributed

Animal liberationists raised some concerns about animal cruelty following Gympie’s popular, annual Bull n Bronc last Saturday, but organisers have stood by their operation and the animals’ safety.

Bull n Bronc concerns : This video was supplied by Animal Liberation Queensland who has raised concerns about the number of horses that fell over at Saturday's Bull n Bronc in Gympie.

Meanwhile, a talented young Gympie woman has made it through the auditions to Australia’s Got Talent and will soon be starring on the show that is beamed around Australia. Congratulations and the best of luck from all of us here at The Gympie Times.

STRENGTH: Gympie's aerial acrobat Layni Kennedy ready to take on finals for young aerialists in Australia at Melbourne this Saturday.

There have been plenty of depressing news headlines, so we decided to lighten the mood a little yesterday and made a video of our long-time resident cartoonist Jeff Douwes at work here in our offices.

Every Thursday morning Jeff walks in our front doors with a smile and his little bag of tricks. We have a news conference with him about the stories of the week, and brainstorm ideas on how the best of those stories can be coalesced into an illustration.

Gympie Times cartoonist Jeff Douwes shares his creative process in this behind the scenes video.

What we also loved doing this week was getting some fresh dron footage of various parts of the region to compare with the drone footage andphotos we took before tha rain started to fall late last year.