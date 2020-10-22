88yo Gympie business joins forces with national firm

Anthony McPhee of Charter Partners in Gympie, which has just gone into partnership with Carbon.

Anthony McPhee of Charter Partners in Gympie, which has just gone into partnership with Carbon.

GYMPIE accounting firm Charter Partners has gone into partnership with national firm Carbon.

Carbon launched in Brisbane late last year, after partnering with Thrive Advisors. The Gympie collaboration will see Queensland become Carbon’s largest state, closely followed by Western Australia.

CLICK HERE: How Gympie businesses can get work on the $2 billion Tuan Wind Farm

A statement from Carbon said Charter Partners added solid foundation to Carbon’s presence in Queensland, extending back to 1932 when the practice was founded.

POWER 40: The Gympie region’s most influential people of 2020, Numbers 25-30

Managing principal Anthony McPhee last year celebrated 21 years at the firm, commencing his service at Charter Partners in June 1998.

“I was very fortunate to become part of an accounting firm that started from humble beginnings way back in 1932,” Mr McPhee said.

“Longevity is in the Charter Partners’ DNA, and the legacy of all the previous partners has built a fantastic reputation across all our offices, in Gympie, Bundaberg and Brisbane.

“Joining Carbon was the next logical step to take a long-established, successful accounting firm into the world of modern accounting practices to make best use of technologies to continue exceeding our clients’ expectations.”

For Carbon co-founder Jamie Davison the partnership is an exciting venture.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Anthony and the Charter Partners team to Carbon. It’s always exciting to partner with people who share the same values, and whose passion lies in helping their clients achieve success in their business journey.”

The office staff at Charter Partners in Gympie.

Charter Partners will be rebranded to Carbon and all staff will remain key players in the business.

Earlier this year, Carbon Bookkeeping partner Gail Rogerson relocated from Perth to Brisbane to help establish the Brisbane team.

“It’s a great market in Queensland and we have built a fantastic network of clients in a short time frame. I’m looking forward to working closely with Anthony to provide our clients with Carbon’s extended suite of services,” said Carbon partner Gail Rogerson.

Carbon has shown impressive growth over its six-year existence, becoming a national network

that has been awarded Firm of the Year at the Australian Accounting Awards in 2018 and

2020.