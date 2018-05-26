Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Businesses effected by the Bruce Highway.
Businesses effected by the Bruce Highway. Tom Daunt
News

87 Gympie businesses lose highway frontage with bypass

by Frances Klein
26th May 2018 12:01 AM

1. Gold Nugget Roadhouse and Caravan Park

2. Caltex Service Station (on Gold Nugget Complex)

3. Godfreys Gympie

4. PETstock Gympie

5. John Madill Toyota

6. Madill Clearance Centre

7. BP Service Station (Monkland)

8. Lake Alford (Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum)

9. Great Eastern Motor Inn

10. Smartcube/Marcus Gill Builder

11. Liberty Service Station (Monkland)

12. Caltex Woolworths Service Station

13. Gympie 4WD, Spares & Accessories

14. Hi-Way 1 Gympie Truck Centre

15. Bunnings Gympie

16. Wide Bay Motorcycles

17. Mecano Building Products/Sheds

18. Roadcraft Gympie

19. Brisbane Electrical Contractors & Engineering

20. Fox Glenn Motor Inn

21. Shell Coles Express Service Station

22. Johnny Dees Burgers

23. Tramcars Bakery

24. McDonald's Gympie

25. Mt Everest Nepalese Restaurant

26. Aldi Gympie

27. Pizza Hut Gympie

28. Toucan Coffee Gympie

29. KFC Gympie

30. Red Rooster Gympie

31. Domino's Pizza Gympie

32. Hungry Jack's Gympie

33. Gympie Central Shopping Complex

34. Subway Gympie

35. Scuba's Car & Dog Wash

36. Snap Fitness Gympie

37. Coates Hire

38. Absolute Shipping Containers

39. Gympie Off Road

40. Nicks Ready Mix

41. Sheds

42. ALDI

43. Tramcars

44. Saddle World

45. Star Liquor

46. Laundromat (?)

47. Bambling Rural

48. Beefy's Pies

49. The G Spot

50. Cooloola Family Chiropractic

51. Computers

52. Alberts Bowls Club

53. All Weather Homes

54. Super Cheap Auto

55. The Muster Inn

56. Dragon Garden Chinese Restaurant

57. Pacific Hyundai

58. Oakvale Homes

59. Shady Rest Motel

60. Sheds n Homes

61. A 1 Welding

62. Warren Transportation

63. Porter's Earthworx

64. Classic Queensland Homes

65. Butler Auto Garage

66. KD Moto

67. Land Rover's Spares

68. Campbells Truck and Bobcat Hire

69. Cooloola Window Tinting

70. Carpet Court

71. Next Generation Electrical

72. Gympie Feed Barn

73. Capital Steele

74. Nation Wide Motel

75. Mary River Motor Inn

76. SunChem

77. W &H Autos

78. What's Cookin' Café & Takeaway

79. Polley's Coaches

80. John Buckley Electrical

81. Cooloolla Tile Company

82. Holcim

83. Golden City Trucks and Trailers

84. Woodworks Museum

85. Stevo's Truck and Tractor

86. Tyre Right

87. Supa Coat Australia

bruce highway bruce highway by-pass llew o'brien section d
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    87 businesses losing highway frontage when bypass finishes

    87 businesses losing highway frontage when bypass finishes

    News These businesses could be compromised when the final stage of the Bruce Highway bypass is complete.

    • 26th May 2018 12:01 AM
    HUGE: $6.1 million sale 'sign of things to come' in Gympie

    premium_icon HUGE: $6.1 million sale 'sign of things to come' in Gympie

    News The rural property sale was made in "weeks”.

    • 26th May 2018 12:01 AM
    Queensland Country selection for Gympie sports duo

    premium_icon Queensland Country selection for Gympie sports duo

    News Cats duo win place in Country rep side

    • 26th May 2018 12:01 AM
    Really great outdoors - unique recreation property for sale

    premium_icon Really great outdoors - unique recreation property for sale

    News The State Government wants new owners for Mary Valley hectares

    • 26th May 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners