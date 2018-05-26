87 businesses losing highway frontage when bypass finishes

AT LEAST 87 Gympie businesses with direct Bruce Highway frontage could be compromised when the final stage of the Bruce Highway bypass is completed in approximately three years.

With $800 million in Federal Government funding being granted in late April for the Section D project, traffic will be diverted around Gympie's central business district as the link-up from Cooroy to Curra is finished in approximately 3 years.

READ MORE ON THE SECTION D UPGRADE

After years of tragedy, Bruce Hwy upgrade is a game-changer

Deputy PM praises The Gympie Times' safety push

Team work brings $1billion Gympie project forward 5 years

Gympie's Bruce Highway bypass one step closer

Mysterious Gympie site will be wiped out by new highway

See our list below for a look at how many businesses could be compromised when they lose highway frontage:

1. Gold Nugget Roadhouse and Caravan Park

2. Caltex Service Station (on Gold Nugget Complex)

3. Godfreys Gympie

4. PETstock Gympie

5. John Madill Toyota

6. Madill Clearance Centre

7. BP Service Station (Monkland)

8. Lake Alford (Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum)

9. Great Eastern Motor Inn

10. Smartcube/Marcus Gill Builder

Chan Sawrey: Our beautiful Lake Alford / Duckponds. Contributed

11. Liberty Service Station (Monkland)

12. Caltex Woolworths Service Station

13. Gympie 4WD, Spares & Accessories

14. Hi-Way 1 Gympie Truck Centre

15. Bunnings Gympie

16. Wide Bay Motorcycles

17. Mecano Building Products/Sheds

18. Roadcraft Gympie

19. Brisbane Electrical Contractors & Engineering

20. Fox Glenn Motor Inn

John Madill Toyota dealership in Gympie. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Renee Albrecht

21. Shell Coles Express Service Station

22. Johnny Dees Burgers

23. Tramcars Bakery

24. McDonald's Gympie

25. Mt Everest Nepalese Restaurant

26. Aldi Gympie

27. Pizza Hut Gympie

28. Toucan Coffee Gympie

29. KFC Gympie

30. Red Rooster Gympie

31. Domino's Pizza Gympie

32. Hungry Jack's Gympie

33. Gympie Central Shopping Complex

34. Subway Gympie

35. Scuba's Car & Dog Wash

Stephen Wetton, owner of Scuba's Car and Dog Wash. Tom Daunt

36. Snap Fitness Gympie

37. Coates Hire Gympie

38. Absolute Shipping Containers

39. Gympie Off Road

40. Nick's Readymix

41. Sheds

42. ALDI Gympie

43. Tramcars Bakery

44. Saddle World

45. Star Liquor Warehouse

46. Gympie Laundromat

47. Bambling Rural

48. Beefy's Pies

49. The G Spot Adult Store

Killie Briggs and Keith Speed Snap Fitness in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

50. Cooloola Family Chiropractic

51. Computers

52. The Albert Bowls Club

53. All Weather Homes

54. Super Cheap Auto

55. The Muster Inn

56. Dragon Garden Chinese Restaurant

57. Pacific Hyundai

58. Oakvale Homes

59. Shady Rest Motel

60. Sheds n Homes

61. A 1 Welding

62. Warren Transportation

63. Porter's Earthworx

64. Classic Queensland Homes

65. Butler Auto Garage

GYMPIE BYPASS: The Gold Nugget's Bree St John says the business is preparing for the Gympie Bypass. Tom Daunt

66. KD Moto

67. Land Rover's Spares

68. Campbells Truck and Bobcat Hire

69. Cooloola Window Tinting

70. Carpet Court

71. Next Generation Electrical

72. Gympie Feed Barn

73. Capital Steele

74. Nation Wide Motel

75. Mary River Motor Inn

Tramcars Bakery employees Jay Bibby, Glenn Tierney and Jake Hodges and baking pies for cancer and Relay for Life. Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times Craig Warhurst

76. SunChem

77. W&H Autos

78. What's Cookin' Café & Takeaway

79. Polley's Coaches

80. John Buckley Electrical

81. Cooloola Tile Company

82. Holcim

83. Golden City Trucks and Trailers

84. Woodworks Museum

85. Stevo's Truck and Tractor

86. Tyre Right

87. Supa Coat Australia