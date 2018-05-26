87 businesses losing highway frontage when bypass finishes
AT LEAST 87 Gympie businesses with direct Bruce Highway frontage could be compromised when the final stage of the Bruce Highway bypass is completed in approximately three years.
With $800 million in Federal Government funding being granted in late April for the Section D project, traffic will be diverted around Gympie's central business district as the link-up from Cooroy to Curra is finished in approximately 3 years.
See our list below for a look at how many businesses could be compromised when they lose highway frontage:
1. Gold Nugget Roadhouse and Caravan Park
2. Caltex Service Station (on Gold Nugget Complex)
3. Godfreys Gympie
4. PETstock Gympie
5. John Madill Toyota
6. Madill Clearance Centre
7. BP Service Station (Monkland)
8. Lake Alford (Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum)
9. Great Eastern Motor Inn
10. Smartcube/Marcus Gill Builder
11. Liberty Service Station (Monkland)
12. Caltex Woolworths Service Station
13. Gympie 4WD, Spares & Accessories
14. Hi-Way 1 Gympie Truck Centre
15. Bunnings Gympie
16. Wide Bay Motorcycles
17. Mecano Building Products/Sheds
18. Roadcraft Gympie
19. Brisbane Electrical Contractors & Engineering
20. Fox Glenn Motor Inn
21. Shell Coles Express Service Station
22. Johnny Dees Burgers
23. Tramcars Bakery
24. McDonald's Gympie
25. Mt Everest Nepalese Restaurant
26. Aldi Gympie
27. Pizza Hut Gympie
28. Toucan Coffee Gympie
29. KFC Gympie
30. Red Rooster Gympie
31. Domino's Pizza Gympie
32. Hungry Jack's Gympie
33. Gympie Central Shopping Complex
34. Subway Gympie
35. Scuba's Car & Dog Wash
36. Snap Fitness Gympie
37. Coates Hire Gympie
38. Absolute Shipping Containers
39. Gympie Off Road
40. Nick's Readymix
41. Sheds
42. ALDI Gympie
43. Tramcars Bakery
44. Saddle World
45. Star Liquor Warehouse
46. Gympie Laundromat
47. Bambling Rural
48. Beefy's Pies
49. The G Spot Adult Store
50. Cooloola Family Chiropractic
51. Computers
52. The Albert Bowls Club
53. All Weather Homes
54. Super Cheap Auto
55. The Muster Inn
56. Dragon Garden Chinese Restaurant
57. Pacific Hyundai
58. Oakvale Homes
59. Shady Rest Motel
60. Sheds n Homes
61. A 1 Welding
62. Warren Transportation
63. Porter's Earthworx
64. Classic Queensland Homes
65. Butler Auto Garage
66. KD Moto
67. Land Rover's Spares
68. Campbells Truck and Bobcat Hire
69. Cooloola Window Tinting
70. Carpet Court
71. Next Generation Electrical
72. Gympie Feed Barn
73. Capital Steele
74. Nation Wide Motel
75. Mary River Motor Inn
76. SunChem
77. W&H Autos
78. What's Cookin' Café & Takeaway
79. Polley's Coaches
80. John Buckley Electrical
81. Cooloola Tile Company
82. Holcim
83. Golden City Trucks and Trailers
84. Woodworks Museum
85. Stevo's Truck and Tractor
86. Tyre Right
87. Supa Coat Australia