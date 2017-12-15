86kms from the surf won't stop Gympie teen entrepreneur

Will Dawkings body surfing with one of his hand planes.

ACCORDING to 13-year-old entrepreneur Will Dawkings, his passion for hand planes started at Boxy in NSW two years ago.

As an avid body surfer and the son of pro surfer Mitch Dawkings, the idea for his hand planes came when his dad broke his surfboard and used a chunk of it to go body surfing.

The name for his Instagram business, Willy Stick Industries, comes from the surfing nickname for surfboards (they're called "sticks” in certain circles) and his own name.

In addition to being a member of the Rainbow Beach Surf Lifesaving Club since he was five, Will gets over to the beach as often as he can.

On days he can't, he's making his bespoke hand planes for his friends, family and as a viable business.

Will says the addition of a hand plane and a pair of fins are what give him a competitive edge at the body surfing championships he and his family regularly compete in.

"I really started catching my first waves as a five-year-old at Double Island and Rainbow Beach,” Will said.

"My parents have always taken my brother and I to the beach since we were babies so we really have grown up with the best of both bush and beach.

"I made my first ever hand plane two years ago, in my garage on Southside. I hassled my mum to take me to the beach to try it out.”

Some of Will's Willy Stick Industries designs. Renee Albrecht

Will is experimenting with shape, composition and even fins on his hand planes and through his internet business has sold 36 of his 70completed boards.

"I hunted around the property to find materials that could improve on my first design (foam from old bodyboards, plywood and so forth) and so began the WSI evolution of hand planes,” he said.

"My frequent visits to Nelson Bay, hanging with my dad and brother encouraged me to design my latest models out of pine wood.

"With the revenue from some of my sales, I've bought tools to help cut and shape the hand planes.”

If you would like to help Will fund his dream to buy his mum a house at Rainbow Beach (a dream, by the way, he is well on his way to achieving), check out some of his designs on Instagram at WSI Will Dawkings.