860 jobs to open in $35m project on Gympie region's doorstep

ABOUT 860 jobs are a step closer as the landing station for the $35 million Sunshine Coast International Broadband Network is completed.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the project facilitated the direct landing of a new undersea internet data cable on the Sunshine Coast and generated almost $1 billion for the state economy.

"This $7.2 million cable landing station is the gateway to better internet connectivity for Queensland businesses," the Premier said.

"Better connectivity means faster processing times for bigger data and more jobs.

"The cable will be able to provide Australia's fastest data and telecommunications transmission speeds to Asia and the second fastest to the USA.

"It pitches Queensland firms to the forefront of the digital economy and will be a major drawcard for businesses and investment.

"We announced $15 million in funding to support this in 2017 and we are now seeing the benefits.

"This is an investment that plans for the future and opens the opportunity for the jobs of the future here on the Sunshine Coast."

State Development Minister Cameron Dick said the broadband network will supercharge Queensland when it comes to jobs and the economy.

"An independent assessment commissioned by Sunshine Coast Council found this project could lead to an estimated 864 new jobs in the Sunshine Coast region, and could generate $927 million for Queensland's economy," Mr Dick said.

"This is a genuinely exciting development for this fast-growing part of our state, and once delivered will be the only international cable landing on the Australian east coast outside of Sydney.

"It's also important to note the cable landing station has been built with the capacity to accommodate up to four submarine cables - futureproofing that will ensure additional cables can be connected quickly and efficiently.

"I commend Sunshine Coast Council for having the foresight to pursue this transformative project.

"The Palaszczuk Government is pleased to help connect Queensland to the world."

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson said the completion of the cable landing station marked another milestone in the delivery of the Sunshine Coast international broadband network.

"Unlike traditional cable landing stations that are normally non-descript buildings out of view from the general public, our landing station is designed to reflect council's design vision for the Maroochydore city centre," Cr Jamieson said.

"Our Sunshine Coast will offer the fastest data and telecommunications transmission from the eastern seaboard of Australia to Asia once the submarine cable comes ashore and is in service next year.

"It will position our region to become Australia's first digital trade hub - taking a region-wide approach to data and digital connectivity that will benefit a wide cross-section of businesses and industries.

"Projects such as the Sunshine Coast International Broadband Network enable our region, its economy and our community to be well-positioned to respond to the rapidly evolving demands of the 21st century."

The cable landing station is adjacent to the Maroochydore City Centre Priority Development Area.

The submarine cable network is expected to be in service by mid-2020.

RTI Connectivity is building the 9700-kilometre submarine cable between Japan, Guam and Australia (JGA), and a 550-kilometre branch will connect the JGA cable to the new landing station.