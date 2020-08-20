86 apprenticeships up for grabs at Ergon and Energex

More than 80 apprenticeships will be available for Queenslanders in the energy industry.

QUEENSLAND’S publicly owned energy distributors are on the hunt for the state’s brightest sparks, and Energex and Ergon get ready to fill 86 apprenticeships next year.

Energex and Ergon are on the hunt to find 86 of the brightest apprentices in the state and Gympie jobseekers can apply from this tomorrow (Friday).

The publicly owned energy distributors will be welcoming 86 apprentices at 41 depots from Far North Queensland to the Gold Coast and west to Mount Isa and Longreach.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said some of the apprenticeship positions included electrotechnology electricians, linespersons and underground cable jointers, and young people were encouraged to apply.

“We’re supporting young Queenslanders into jobs through apprenticeships,” Mr Lynham said.

“Because of Queensland’s strong health response to COVID-19, we have been able to action Queensland’s plan for economic recovery.

“Central to that plan is a safe, reliable energy supply to business and industry backed by our publicly-owned energy assets, including Ergon.”

Successful applicants will undertake training for an initial four-week block in early 2021 before heading to their home depots to begin their careers in the field.

Applications open Friday, August 20 and close on Tuesday, September 8.