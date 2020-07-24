85-year-old Gympie business unveils big plans for the future

Madills has unveiled its plans to transform a disused truck yard at Monkland into the home of its Mazda and Suzuki dealership.

THE first glimpse of Madills’ future has been revealed in plans showing how the disused Monkland truck yard will be turned into a home for the company’s Mazda and Suzuki dealership.

The development application, lodged with Gympie Regional Council, proposes demolishing the existing buildings on the Laurenceson Rd property.

They will be replaced by a car showroom with 11 display bays and services including reception, spare parts and wash bays and a mechanical workshop.

Trucks will not access the site.

Instead cars will be dropped off at an off-site pre-delivery centre and then be driven to the dealership.

Outside the building will be room for 93 cars, along with 14 spaces for staff parking and a dozen more for customers.

Madills Mazda dealer principal Adam Madill said there was still work to be done to make the development reality – including securing council approval – but the company was “hoping to have it done by the end of next year”.

Adam Madill hopes the new centre will be open by the end of 2021.

He declined to put a ballpark figure on what the cost of the new centre would be, but said the project represented a large commitment to Gympie from Madills.

The Mazda dealership now sits diagonally opposite the Gympie Central Shopping Centre on the Bruce Highway.

The proposal is another major step for the company, which was established in 1935, and is one of the region’s oldest and most successful brands.

Early this year it was sold to Brisbane-based group Motorama.