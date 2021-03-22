Menu
Hundreds of Gympie region preppies posed for funny photos in anticipation of the very special My First Year 2021 keepsake, to be published in print this week.
News

85 PHOTOS: Funny faces from Gympie region preppies

JOSH PRESTON
22nd Mar 2021 12:22 PM
Starting school for any child and their parent or carer is a moment to be cherished for life.

MY FIRST YEAR: 504 new faces from 26 Gympie region schools

And you can remember this precious milestone forever with your copy of My First Year 2021 - a special keepsake published in-paper, featuring prep class photos from across the Gympie region.

Our photographer Patrick Woods has spent the past two months driving from school to school to capture every new preppy beginning their journey this year.

You can grab your copy inside the Courier-Mail next Wednesday, March 24.

