85 Gympie students learn how to stay alive

ROAD SAFETY: Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien with Driver Educators from Gold Town Driving School Tony Milekic and John Clifford at The Pavillion yesterday. Philippe Coquerand

IT'S a successful program aimed at saving lives on Queensland roads and one Gympie school took part in it yesterday.

Eighty-five students from year 11 at Gympie State High School attended the RYDA road safety education program at The Pavillion where they participated in numerous activities designed to improve road safety.

Student Tish McKay said she learnt all the fundamentals to driving safe on the roads.

"You have to think about your actions and understand that roads can sometimes be unsafe. If you're in a hurry, it's important to slow down and take a breather,” she said.

James Nash State High School and Cooloola Christian College students will attend the program on July 26 and Victory College students and Edmund Rice Education Centre will attend the program on September 20. Rotary RYDA District Chairman Neville Woodforth said the program was a huge success.

"The Rotary Club of Gympie Cooloola did a magnificent job of organising the venue and delivering the RYDA road safety education program. The students showed a high level of interest in the various sessions to improve their knowledge of road safety for young people.”