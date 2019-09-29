Menu
CAUTION: Doreen Beuthin wants residents to make clear agreements on any contracted work. Scott Kovacevic
82-year-old urges caution after building dispute

scott kovacevic
by
29th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
GYMPIE resident Doreen Beuthin has called for residents to clarify all pre-work agreements with contractors after becoming embroiled in a dispute over work at her property.

The 82-year-old said she was gathering quotes for a job she wanted done next January when the issue started.

"I thought I would get a second quote,” she said.

Workers from the group she contacted showed up and started measuring, she said - but when she came back outside later "all the material was on the lawn and they'd started”.

"I came out too late and (the work) was done,” Ms Beuthin said.

Doreen Beuthin. Scott Kovacevic

The group had "done a good job”, she said; but she did not have any money for the work when asked to pay.

She has since agreed to pay the work off in instalments so the issue can be resolved.

"I feel it's right to pay for what's done,” Ms Beuthin said.

But she has now urged other residents to ensure clear agreements are in place with contractors at every step of the process if they want any work done.

"I don't want to allow this to go on,” she said.

