800 chooks dead, $300k damage at one Gympie region farm

SURVIVORS: The baby chickens at Tansey farm Rawganix survived Thursday's tornado-like storm but more than 800 adult chickens have been lost. Inga Williams IS290514C&KSOCIALS

A TANSEY farm has been dealt a huge blow after a tornado tore through the region yesterday afternoon causing an estimated loss of more than $300K.

Cris Geri and Lee-Anne are owners of Rawganix Farm - a farm that produces pasture fed poultry and eggs, but with the ferocity of the storm, have lost more than 800 chickens.

Mrs Geri said she was worried when the storm hit.

"I was inside a shed when it happened , they say tornado's spin, well one of our sheds went flying north and the other shed went flying south,” she said.

"Each of our chicken tractors weigh 2T, they've been lifted up and tossed into the air.

"One ended up in the creek, two were completely obliterated, one in a tree and we had shedding for our pigs destroyed.”

In the 12 years Mrs and Mr Geri have been in Tansey, they've never seen anything quite like it.

"Everything was just white,” she said.

"I was concerned about our baby chickens but thankfully they're all good.”

She said the tornado was super fast which meant there was no time to prepare.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking.”

Mrs Geri said they used to have 2500 chickens but now have around 1500.

The Tansey community have come together to help support those affected.

"We've been fielding calls from everyone which is nice, there's just so many people in the community who have lost everything,” she said.

"We're just focussing on taking it day by day, I've got the Kawana markets tomorrow followed by the Noosa markets on Sunday.”