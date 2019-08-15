80 nominations for Gympie's biggest race day this Saturday

OFF AND RACING: Nolan Meats marketing team employee Hayden Powell with the coveted Nolan Muster Cup.

OFF AND RACING: Nolan Meats marketing team employee Hayden Powell with the coveted Nolan Muster Cup. Troy Jegers

HORSE RACING: Gympie's biggest race day - the Nolan Muster Cup - is this Saturday.

Event organisers are anticipating a massive crowd and Turf Club secretary Kristi Holliss says it will be a day not be missed.

"We are expecting bumper crowds this year and there are confirmed reports of buses from out of town as far as Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, the Mary Valley and some from the Muster,” she said.

Gympie Turf Club secretary Kristi Holliss with president Shane Gill. Philippe Coquerand

"It is world famous in Gympie, the iconic Nolan Muster Cup, and we get massive numbers and it is a different feel when you are at the track.

"The excitement and the atmosphere is really something that you really need to be there to see and feel. It is like nothing else we produce here.”

This will be the first time Nolan Meats marketing team employee Hayden Powell attends the Nolan Muster Cup race day.

READ MORE:

- 2019 Gympie Turf Club awards go down to the wire

"I have lived in Gympie my life but I just had not been,” he said.

"It will be a good way to network and meet my customers face-to-face.

"I am pretty good at losing money but hopefully this time when I put on a bet this time I can change that.”

Nolan Muster Cup - Shirley Hoang,Tom Briggs, Hayden Powell Troy Jegers

It is not just the large crowd numbers, the race fields are the biggest Gympie Turf Club treasurer Don Arthur has ever seen.

"The race fields are fantastic, I have not seen race fields this big since the time I have been associated with the club,” he said.

"There are 80 horses nominated for the five races.

"It will be difficult for punters but it will be reflected in the odds they get.”

Gympie Turf Club treasurer Don Arthur Leeroy Todd

Arthur said the prize money could be a draw card for the large race fields.

"We normally only have prize money for only fourth but we have extra for fifth to eighth place,” he said.

"There has been plenty of media around the races which is helping the crowds grow each year.”