8 ways to see in the New Year in the Gympie region

NEW YEAR'S EVE

Belli Hall

COME one, come all to the New Year's Eve old time dance at the Belli Community Hall at 7.30 for an 8pm start. There will be great old-time dance music, played by Sunshine Swing Band and a great supper, raffles, lucky door and lucky spots prizes. Entry is $14 for adults, $5 for high school students and children are free. This is an alcohol-free event. The Belli Hall is situated at 1170 Kenilworth Rd, Belli Park.

Gympie RSL

WHAT'S a New Year's celebration without a little pizzazz? Band, Swizzle will stir your drinks and get the party started from 7.30pm.

Jockey Club Hotel

PARTY out the last hours of 2018 at the Jockey with a live performance from local favourite Tennessee Lights from 8pm-2am.

Long Flat Hall

DON'T miss the old time/new vogue dance, starting 7.30pm. There will be great dance music by popular band Cascade plus lucky door tickets, novelty dances and a delicious supper.

Entry is $12 for adults and $6 for high school students. Inquiries Janet 5482 4318 or Judy 5482 2572.

Mount Pleasant Hotel

GLEN and Cozzy have joined forces to bring you a great mix of Aussie rock and pub anthems to see in 2019. The music starts at 9pm-1am.

Nelson Reserve

A FAMILY-friendly New Year's Eve will run from 6-9pm with X-Factor Australia superstar Taylor Henderson coming to town. Bring the whole family along for free live music, kids rides and activities. There will be fireworks at 9pm and food stalls available.

Taylor Henderson will make an appearance in Gympie tonight. Pictured at Sanity, Grand Central. Nev Madsen

The Queenslander Hotel

THE Queenslander has you covered from every angle. There will be live music with Code3Eleven ripping out the rock anthems on the main stage. Out back in the new beer garden the DJ will spin the tracks that will keep you dancing all night under the stars. Plus the hotel will be holding the long-awaited memorabilia auction. First auction of items starts at 8pm. Have a great night and pick yourself up a bargain for the man cave. Tickets cost $10.

The Royal Hotel

THERE won't just be a band on at the "Royz”, this New Year's Eve. The Colt Seavers Band is a fun band serious about entertainment. With a background in film and television stunt work, nothing is off limits for the frontman, including lighting up his arms or maybe even setting fire to the drum kit. The show starts at 9pm.