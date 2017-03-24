31°
8 THINGS TO DO IN GYMPIE

Donna Jones | 24th Mar 2017 4:37 PM
FEEL THE ENERGY: Di Woodstock with a quartz crystal singing bowl organised tomorrow's Energy and Wellbeing Expo at the Gympie Civic Centre.
FEEL THE ENERGY: Di Woodstock with a quartz crystal singing bowl organised tomorrow's Energy and Wellbeing Expo at the Gympie Civic Centre.

1. ENERGY & WELLBEING EXPO

WHEN: Saturday March 25, 9am-4pm.

WHERE: Gympie Civic Centre, Mellor St.

COST: $5 Entry

HEAD along to learn about all things to do with alternative therapies, such as crystal healing, essential oils, massage, reiki and aura photography.

There'll be psychic readers on hand to do personal consultations as well as card and crystal readers.

Food will be available for purchase and there'll be lucky door prizes and so much more.

2. LOWER WONGA HALL 90TH BIRTHDAY

WHEN: Saturday, March 25

WHERE: Lower Wonga Hall

JOIN the celebrations at Lower Wonga today with a free Heritage Day from 8am to 2pm. There'll be old-time games, a jumping castle, community group displays, a car and motorbike show and entertainment by the Hervey Bay Medieval Reenactment Group. This evening a Bush Dance with Bushland Boogie starts at 7pm and costs $10 per adult and $5 per child under 16. Group concessions apply and the dance is a BYO alcohol event.

3. GOOMERI SHOW DAY

WHEN: Saturday, March 25

WHERE: Goomeri Showgrounds

EVENTS at the Goomeri Show today will be the judging of the stud and prime cattle, showjumping, sideshow alley and the working cow horse event. In the evening there'll be more horse and cow events and a massive fireworks display.

4. GYMPIE RSL AGM

WHEN: Sunday, March 26, 10am

WHERE: Gympie RSL Club

THE Gympie RSL Club is inviting all interested parties to its AGM at the club to discuss possible expansion and relocation plans for the future. The club is expecting a large turnout.

5. AUTISM AWARENESS EVENT

WHEN: Saturday, March 25, 10am-12pm

WHERE: Parkside Early Learning Centre, 9 Tozer ParkRd

COST: Free

AS A joint celebration, Parkside Early Learning Centre will be commemorating its first birthday and raising money and awareness for Autism Queensland. There will be lots of fun activities, including a bouncy castle, face painting, market stalls, craft activities and an autism spectrum disorder information display. For every child who attends, Parkside ELC will donate money to Autism Queensland.

6. GYMPIE TITLES KARATE TOURNAMENT

WHEN: Saturday, March 25, 9am.

WHERE: The Pavilion, Gympie Showgrounds, Exhibition Rd.

SPECTATORS can head along for free to the Gympie Titles at the Pavilion. Gympie has a strong karate following with one young competitor ranking second in the world championships in Germany last year.

GYMPIE Football Association will kick off its season with a march-by at 8.30am of all the teams plus games all day from 8am to 9pm. For more information, phone Gympie Football president Joel Albion on 0408740635.

7. BRETT A. JONES FREEHAND DRAWING WORKSHOP

WHEN: Saturday, March 25, or Sunday, March 26, 10am-4pm

WHERE: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St

LEARN how to start and develop a freehand realism drawing with a Hervey Bay-based, long-established drawing teacher. Suitable for all skill levels, all materials supplied, fees apply and bookings essential on (07)54810733.

8. BROWN BROTHERS DEGUSTATION DINNER

WHEN: Tuesday, March 28, 6-9pm

WHERE: Charlie's Hotel, NashSt

COST: $75 per person

ENJOY a seven-course dinner matched with seven new wines from the Patricia range. Bookings essential on 54821119.

Make sure you don't miss out on what's on in Gympie by following the Gympie Times What's On topic page. Click here and click on the FOLLOW TOPIC button. You'll get sms alerts and emails so you'll never miss a Gympie event again.

Gympie Times

