8 things that happened in Gympie over the weekend

1. Army truck in Bruce Highway smash

AN ARMY truck was involved in a three-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Booyal late Saturday morning.

A QFES spokesman said he believed the truck had a flat tyre, which was being worked on after the crash which occurred around 11:20am.

No injuries were reported.

FULL STORY

2. Bay fishing club celebrates big anniversary

Jim and Debbie George cut the birthday cake. Bec Singh

THE Tin Can Bay Fishing Club's 20th anniversary celebrations went swimmingly on Saturday.

President Jim George spared a moment to reflect on the club's proud history - and its bright future.

"There were about 100 people celebrating the club's birthday. It was great, we were overwhelmed by the attendance,” Mr George said.

"The club has 115 current members but it is continuing to grow. We have applications for membership regularly.”

FULL STORY + PHOTO GALLERY

3. 3 people airlifted in Wallu Crash

THREE people, one believed to be a child, had to be airlifted to hospital after a car reportedly crashed into a tree at Wallu late Saturday afternoon.

A QAS spokeswoman said the victims were in a stable condition after the crash, which involved one vehicle and occurred at around 3:30pm.

A QPS spokeswoman added one of the victims was believed to be a child.

4. Matty Hillcoat's Truckies Day Out is a big one

Mitchell, Levi and Ebony Penn. Connor Peckitt

MORE than 200 people gathered at the Gympie Showgrounds to raise money for River's Gift and SIDS research at Matty Hillcoat's Truckies Day Out.

There was plenty of entertainment with trucks, wood chopping, tractors and food on offer for all.

SEE 22 PHOTOS FROM THE EVENT HERE

5. Rattler's First Run

Rattler's First Run - Saturday, October 6, 2018. Roger Stierli, Julia Avis, John Flynn and Peter Alder. Donna Jones

AT LONG last, the Mary Valley Rattler made its grand return to the Gympie region on Saturday.

There was plenty of action, colour and excitement at the Gympie station for the train's first run, which included a performance by the Gold City's very own music superstar Caitlyn Shadbolt.

57 PHOTOS FROM THE RATTLER'S FIRST RUN

6. Gympie film wins two international awards at Heart of Gold

THE Gympie Flexible Learning Centre's Brainstorm scored the Heart of Gold International Short Film festival's regional and national young filmmaker prizes.

Announced on Saturday, Directors Ande Foster and Sally Haxton each claimed Young Filmmaker awards for their work on the short film, in which 33 students were involved and 27 had acting roles.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS + PHOTO GALLERY

Heart of Gold Young Filmmaker Competition both regional and national was Brainstorm, directed by Ande Foster and Sally Haxton. In no order Samanta Trainer, Casey Lisle, Georgia Bogodoohoff, Tomas Logan, Jay Osbine, Sally Haxton, Mia Nicholas and Chelsey Pel. Connor Peckitt

7. Hammers brave weather for training run

The Gympie Hammers braved inclement weather conditions to hold their development day and blood new recruits for both the men's and women's side on Sunday.

While the rain held off for the women's run, conditions were less than ideal for the men after the skies opened - but the lads weren't going to let it stop them.

FULL GALLERY HERE

Gympie Hammers women's side Jemma Lee. Connor Peckitt

8. Search continues for missing Gympie region man

UPDATE SUNDAY 10:30AM

POLICE are scouring Noosa National park after the car of missing man Timothy Cairns was found parked and locked at the tourist spot.

The Toyota Rav4 Mr Cairns was believed to be driving was found at the national park just before 9pm last night.

Police said there was no sign of Mr Cairns near the vehicle, which was locked.

They do not yet know how long it has been there, and six officers are now searching the area.

Thirty-seven-year-old Mr Cairns was last seen on 6.30am on the morning of Friday, October 5, at a property between Cooroy and Gympie.

He has not been in touch with family or friends since.

Police hold concerns for Mr Cairns safety, and describe him as caucasian, 173cm tall and with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.