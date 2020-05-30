8 talented Gympie champions off to state, national c’ships

FEDERAL Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien has announced 22 Wide Bay sports stars will receive Australian Government Local Sporting Champions grants to help them cover the cost of participating in state and national competitions.

GYMPIE SPORT: The family bonds the drive Melbourne Storm’s gentle giant

Gympie All Schools Athletics Carnival at Albert Park - James hangad 2nd 1500m 14 boys

“I’m pleased to congratulate these 22 young sporting champions in Wide Bay who have been awarded amounts between $550 and $750 each,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Wide Bay’s sporting champions come from all of our communities, they participate in a diverse range of sports, and they distinguish themselves in state, national and international competitions.

JNSHS Speech night winners. Micah Bromley.

“These young sporting champions build on the Wide Bay region’s reputation of producing outstanding athletes and they all do a fine job of representing their sport and their community through their sporting endeavours.

CLICK HERE: Gympie PT remains online as business expands

“This is well-deserved recognition of their commitment to their sport and I congratulate them on their success and wish them well in their sporting pursuits.”

Mr O’Brien said with many sports events cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some previous applications were able to be considered for funding again, and could be used to offset the cost of events that had already been held.

“The cost of participating in these events can be quite high, especially where travel over great distances is required, so this funding will help to ease that pressure,” Mr O’Brien said.

BMX Ryan Finch 12y boys

The following applicants have been successful:

James Hangad Gympie Gold Fins Swimming Club $550 Gympie

Micah Bromley Wide Bay Rugby Union $550 Gympie

Ryan Johns Noosa Junior Rugby League Club $550 Gympie

Leteisha Bradford Wide Bay School Sport (athletics) $550 Gympie

Ryan Finch Cooloola BMX $550 Corella

Ariel Bunter Wide Bay School Sport $650 Cedar Pocket

Shannon Nyberg Gympie Roller Sports Club $550 Banks Pocket

Mitchell Krafft Redbacks Baseball Club Gympie $650 Calico Creek

“There were many applications for the Local Sporting Champions Program and only limited grants are available, but I am really impressed by the depth of talent, the level of commitment, and the ambition and pursuit of excellence, that the applicants demonstrated,” Mr O’Brien said.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien

The Federal Government’s Local Sporting Champions program supports young sportsmen and women between the ages of 12 and 18, by providing grants to help meet the costs of participating in sporting events, including travel, equipment, uniforms and accommodation.

Applications for the Local Sporting Champions program are currently suspended due to the growing number of local, national and international sporting events being impacted by the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Sport Australia is actively monitoring the status of sporting championships and will reconsider this position as required.

You may still be able to apply for a grant for exceptional circumstances, if you are attending a state, national or international championship that is confirmed to be taking place between 15 May to 30 June 2020.

To be considered for this, please email lsc@sportaus.gov.au to provide the championship details and your contact information.