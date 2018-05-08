8 sporting legends and their strong ties to Gympie

Pat Rafter of Australia returns a shot to John McEnroe of the USA during their men's masters Fast4 match at the Apia International tennis tournament in Sydney, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2015. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Glen Boss

The Australian jockey best known for riding Makybe Diva to victory in three consecutive Melbourne Cups - 2003, 2004 and 2005.

The Caboolture born star was taken to the Gympie races as a 15-year-old by his grandparents and left school a week later to become an apprentice jockey in Gympie.

While in Gympie Boss won 60 races in less than 10 months which prompted a move to the Gold Coast.

He is still working as a jockey in Australia.

Glen Boss returns to scale on Riven Light after the Ladbrokes Caulfield Stakes on Caulfield Guineas Day at Caulfield racecourse in Melbourne, Saturday, October 14 , 2017.

Makybe Diva was the second winner to carry 58kg or more since her three victories since 1972.

The British born mare failed to attract a bid at auction and was brought to Australia by owner Tony Santic.

During her success Makybe Diva achieved $14.5million prizemoney and won 15 of her 36 races.

Wendy Green

Wendy Green is known as the co-owner of 1999 Melbourne Cup winner Rogan Josh.

She worked three jobs so she could get Rogan Josh trained by legend of racing Bart Cummings.

Rogan Josh won about $2.8million in prizemoney.

Tour Ambassador, Wendy Green, co-owner of 1999 Melbourne Cup winning horse Rogan Josh, will be in attendance at the event.

Coming from a family with a passion for racing, Green's father, Tom Forrest, called her about buying a horse and Green kicked in $7500 for the package deal.

Green is now a teacher at St Patrick's College in Gympie and still loves a day at the races in Gympie.

Gareth Widdop

The St George Illawarra Dragons five-eighth and captain is having a great season this year.

Born in Halifax, United Kingdom, Widdop made his debut in the NRL in 2010 with the Melbourne Storm.

Cooper Cronk of the Roosters is penalised for obstructing Gareth Widdop of the Dragons during the Round 8 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

He won a premiership with the Storm in 2012 and joined the Dragons for the 2014 season.

His father Gary coached the Gympie Devils under-18's side between 2015 and 2016.

Gareth's family used to vacation in the Gympie region 19 years ago and moved to Gympie in 2015.

Pat Rafter

One of Australia's most successful tennis players.

Rafter won 11 career singles titles, two US Opens and a Davis Cup, 10 doubles titles including the Australian Open and earned more than $12 million in total career prize money.

His grandparents Bert and Hester Johnston lived their lives on Gympie's Southside.

Rafter recently sold his Sunshine Coast mansion for $15 million.

Lachlan and Jessy Keeffe

Born and raised in Gympie, Keeffe started his career in the Victorian Amateur Football Association with the Old Trinity side and was signed by the Collingwood Magpies in 2008.

Keeffe made his debut for the Magpies in 2011 and was given a two-year ban from the AFL in 2015 after testing positive to the drug clenbuterol.

He was given a lifeline by GWS at the end of last year and last Friday night made his debut for the Giants.

Gympie's Lachlan Keeffe and Jessy Keeffe meet before the AFLW GWS GIANTS and Brisbane Lion game.

AFL talent runs in the Keeffe family with sister Jessy drafted with the AFLW Brisbane Lions in 2017.

Jessy has her hopes set on having her first run on the field in the AFLW 2019 season.

Carlin Anderson

Playing his junior footy with the Gympie Devils, Anderson signed a two-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys last year.

Anderson has been playing with the Intrust Super Cup Townsville Blackhawks but his 2018 campaign will be on hold for about four months.

Carlin Anderson newly signed Cowboys player from Gympie.

Tearing the tendons in his fingers, Anderson will be looking to make a comeback.

His coach Kristian Woolf says it won't be too long before he is running on the field with the Cowboys side.

Anderson tore tendons in his fingers last month and will be out for about four months.

Dan Crowley

Gympie's own Wallaby Crowley played 38 games with the Wallabies and earned over 100 caps with the Queensland Reds during his career.

The former police officer was transferred to Gympie in 1985 and played with the Gympie Rainbows league side and as a front rower and hooked with Gympie's rugby union team. He went on to marry a Gympie girl.

Crowley made his debut in Wallaby Gold in the first test against the touring British Lions in Brisbane in 1989.

Former Wallabies Dan Crowley (left) and Tom Lawnton at Dolphin Oval as the announcement is made about the British Lions Tour staying in Noosa.

He played in three world cups in 1991, 1995 and 1999, qualifying him for membership of a unique international rugby club.

In 2003 Crowley made his debut as a member of the Seven Network's rugby commentary team and was widely praised for his insightful, analytical and sometimes humorous comments throughout the season culminating in its Rugby World Cup coverage.

He was a member of Seven's commentary team again in 2005 alongside former Wallabiess team mate Tim Horan.

That year he was named by a panel of rugby journalists and commentators as part of the 'Wallabies Team of the Decade'. He has also worked regularly on radio 4BC in Brisbane.