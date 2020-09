THE following people are facing serious charges in Gympie District Court today, Wednesday September 9, 2020:

ISAACSON; Joel David

PALMER aka DAVIES: Donna Maree

GLASSOP: Steven James

ON TRIAL: Man accused of gross act with sleeping teen

The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today:

Cumner, Steven Robert Clifford

Pearce, Ngtihe Lewis

Pigott, Tanya

St John, Troydon Glen

Watson, Lynsey