NAMED: 8 people will face two different courts today on a range of offences. 3 people will face the Gympie District Court and 5 people will face the Gympie Magistrates Court.

DISTRICT Court is in its second and final week of sittings for this visit with the following people due to appear today, Tuesday July 21:

Matthew John Lunam

Joel David Isaacson

Geoffrey Charles Rogers

The following people are facing Gympie Magistrates Court today:

Byriel, Dylan Ross

Gent, Jake Joshua

Hofferts, Patrisha

Hook, Kevin Michael

Mudd, Craig, Mr