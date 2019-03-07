8 men convicted in Gympie court of drink or drug driving

NAMED AND SHAMED: These people attended the Gympie's Magistrates Court today charged with drink and driving offences.

EIGHT Gympie region drivers caught operating their vehicles under the influence of alcohol or dangerous drugs pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court today.

The drivers have been named and shamed as part of efforts to deter dangerous driving in the future.

Adam Michael Munro, 23, from Innes Park, was involved in a single vehicle crash on Tin Can Bay Rd on February 10 at 1:02am. Munro was driving back from his mate's apartment to his campsite when the crash occurred. He recorded a breath analysis of 0.164% back at the police station. Munro was fined $500. He was also disqualified from obtaining a driver's licence for six months.

James Grove Bryan, 40, from Gunalda, was convicted of driving over the middle alcohol limit when he was stopped by police on February 23 on the Bruce Highway near Chatsworth at 5:25pm.

He recorded a breath analysis of 0.130%, almost three times the legal limit.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined Bryan $400 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

No conviction was recorded.

Fernando Felipe Farias, 43, from Cooloola Cove, was convicted of driving over the middle alcohol limit when stopped by police on February 8 on Old Maryborough Rd near Gympie at 10:30pm. He recorded a breath analysis of 0.131%, almost three times the legal limit. He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Lyndon James Hartwell, 25, from North Deep Creek, was convicted of driving with a relevant drug in his system while on his P-plates. He was stopped by police on November 15 at Victory Heights at 6:10pm. He tested positive to methylamphetamine and cannabis. He was fined $200 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Harrison Donald King, 28, from Southside, was convicted of drink driving. He was stopped by police on February 8 on Sandy Creek Rd near Veteran at 1:15am. He recorded a breath analysis of 0.074%. King was fined $350 and was disqualified from obtaining a licence for two months. A restricted licence was granted for work purposes. No conviction was recorded.

Paul Stanley McMullen, 52, from Cooroy, was convicted of drink driving. He was stopped by police on February 1 on Yabba Rd, Imbil at 5:30pm. He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for two months. A restricted licence was granted for work purposes. No conviction was recorded.

Jared Luke Weier, 35, of the Southside, was stopped by police on February 9 at 8am on Old Gympie Rd. He recorded a breath analysis of 0.052%. Weier was fined $200 for drink driving and disqualified for a month. No conviction was recorded.

Ian Geoffrey Williams, 52, from Tin Can Bay, was convicted of driving with a relevant drug in his system. He was stopped by police at Cooloola Cove on December 28, 2018 at 2pm. He tested positive to cannabis. Williams was fined $200 and was disqualified from driving for three months. No conviction was recorded.