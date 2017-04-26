8 jobs going in Gympie you don't need a degree for

1. Babysitter, Southside

Babysitter/ nanny required for casual basis, evening work.

LOOKING for mature minded babysitter to supervise two teenagers and sit for 15 month old two to three nights a week between 5-10 pm.

APPLY HERE

2. Cleaner, Imbil/Kandanga

Casual

Salary Type: Hourly Rate

A CASUAL cleaner is required for the Imbil/Kandanga area. You will be able to work outside of school hours, have your own reliable transport, have an eye for detail, be able to communicate via email and text message and pass a police screen.

APPLY HERE or call 0428 800 835.

3. Bean Pickers, Gympie

Casual, 30+ hours

FIVE bean pickers are required for an immediate start in Gympie for work that is expected to last up to 7 months. Accommodation and transport is required.

The physical requirements of this position may include lifting, bending and using machinery or other equipment.

TO APPLY: Ring the National Harvest Labour Information Service on 1800 062 332.

4. Waiter, Gympie

WE ARE looking for a bubbly,well mannered person who can follow direction and display consistency with there work to join our team. Hours include weekends and some nights.

The applicant must have experience and hold a current RSA. There is the potential for salary position for the right candidate.

Experience please only apply.

APPLY HERE

5. Restaurant Manager, Red Rooster, Gympie

Full time

WE ARE seeking a full time 'Eggceptional' Restaurant Manager to join our team.

We have a competitive salary and extra benefits on offer.

This is your opportunity to work close to home and ideally we would like someone with weekends and night time availability.

APPLY HERE

6. Shutdown Labourers, Gympie Laminex Paper Mill Shutdown

WE ARE currently seeking labourers to assist with an upcoming bag change shutdown at the Gympie Laminex Paper Mill.

Previous shutdown or bag change shutdown experience will be looked upon favourably. Applicants must be used to working in hot conditions and have the ability to wear a full face respirator while working (clean shaven). A current EWP ticket is also considered favourable.

The shutdown will be commencing on May 9 and 10.

For fast-tracked shortlisting please register with Engage at: register@ngage.com.au

APPLY HERE

7. Cosmetic Consultant, Malouf Pharmacies Gympie

To be successful in this position you will need to demonstrate exceptional customer service and selling skills and exhibit a high standard of professional presentation and grooming.

Our ideal applicants will be self motivated, possess excellent communication skills and have the ability to deliver superior customer service as part of a professional team.

This is a part time position and will include 1 Saturday shift in a 4 week roster.

It is essential you possess experience within the cosmetics retail sector.

APPLY HERE

8. Leading Hand - Concreting, Gympie

A LONG-TERM position is available at EXM. The responsibilities include the day to day tasks of concrete operation including; planning, formwork, steel fixing , placing and finishing.

This position would also involve other general duties such as machinery maintenance/repairs, machine operation (laser screed, 5 tonne excavator, body trucks).

We are looking for someone with:

Can do, hardworking attitude

Demonstrated commitment to safety

Attention to detail

Natural mechanical aptitude

APPLY HERE