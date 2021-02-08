8 Gympie region schools to go under microscope

Eight Gympie schools will be reviewed by the Education Department this year.

MORE than 350 Queensland public schools are set to come under departmental scrutiny this year with NAPLAN results, teacher performance and attendance rates put under the microscope - eight of those schools will be in the Gympie region.

State schools undergo an extensive review every four years, and in the coming weeks will include Gympie’s biggest high school and some of its smallest primary schools.

Gympie region schools to be reviewed this year:

One Mile State School

Rainbow Beach State School

Two Mile State School

Bauple State School

Tiaro State School

Tin Can Bay State School

Glenwood State School

James Nash from February 23-26 review date

In the South Burnett Murgon and Nanango State School will also be reviewed, and south of the region, Maleny and Cooroy as well.

About a quarter of all Queensland public schools will be visited by reviewers – many of whom are former and current school principals – of the Department of Education’s Education Improvement Branch in 2021.

Along with an intensive analysis of the school’s performance data including NAPLAN results, attendance rates and A-E grading, reviewers will also solicit feedback from students, staff, parents and members of the school community.

School culture, teaching approaches, use of resources, community partnerships and professional development will also be intensely reviewed.

Queensland Teachers’ Union president Cresta Richardson said the union backed the review process as it currently stood, and said the reviews were helpful in identifying areas where schools could do better.

“School reviews can really highlight the great things schools are doing,” she said.

“Like any organization, we also need to be able to identify areas of improvement.”

Though more than 300 schools underwent reviews last year, 58 schools had theirs postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“School reviews have played a critical role since 2015 in supporting Queensland states schools to continuously improve their teaching and learning strategies,” a spokeswoman for the Department of Education said.

She added there was a “a laser sharp focus on quality teaching and learning”.



