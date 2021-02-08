Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Eight Gympie schools will be reviewed by the Education Department this year.
Eight Gympie schools will be reviewed by the Education Department this year.
News

8 Gympie region schools to go under microscope

Shelley Strachan
and Stephanie Bennett
8th Feb 2021 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MORE than 350 Queensland public schools are set to come under departmental scrutiny this year with NAPLAN results, teacher performance and attendance rates put under the microscope - eight of those schools will be in the Gympie region.

CLICK HERE: Activate your free Courier Mail subscription and go in to win $20,000

State schools undergo an extensive review every four years, and in the coming weeks will include Gympie’s biggest high school and some of its smallest primary schools.

Gympie school that dished out 56 expulsions

FULL LIST: Queensland schools to be reviewed by Education Department

Map of schools with growing, shrinking enrolment numbers in Gympie region
Map of schools with growing, shrinking enrolment numbers in Gympie region

Gympie region schools to be reviewed this year:

One Mile State School

Rainbow Beach State School

Two Mile State School

Bauple State School

Tiaro State School

Tin Can Bay State School

Glenwood State School

James Nash from February 23-26 review date

In the South Burnett Murgon and Nanango State School will also be reviewed, and south of the region, Maleny and Cooroy as well.

About a quarter of all Queensland public schools will be visited by reviewers – many of whom are former and current school principals – of the Department of Education’s Education Improvement Branch in 2021.

Along with an intensive analysis of the school’s performance data including NAPLAN results, attendance rates and A-E grading, reviewers will also solicit feedback from students, staff, parents and members of the school community.

School culture, teaching approaches, use of resources, community partnerships and professional development will also be intensely reviewed.

Queensland Teachers’ Union president Cresta Richardson said the union backed the review process as it currently stood, and said the reviews were helpful in identifying areas where schools could do better.

Gympie’s biggest high school is among those to be reviewed by the Education Department this year.
Gympie’s biggest high school is among those to be reviewed by the Education Department this year.

“School reviews can really highlight the great things schools are doing,” she said.

“Like any organization, we also need to be able to identify areas of improvement.”

Though more than 300 schools underwent reviews last year, 58 schools had theirs postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“School reviews have played a critical role since 2015 in supporting Queensland states schools to continuously improve their teaching and learning strategies,” a spokeswoman for the Department of Education said.

She added there was a “a laser sharp focus on quality teaching and learning”.


gympie education gympie schools
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POLICE: 13 burglaries reported across Gympie region

        Premium Content POLICE: 13 burglaries reported across Gympie region

        Community A burglar will usually act on easy or tempting opportunities, especially when it is evident no one is home or the risk of being caught is low, police said.

        Calls to help Curra couple who lost everything

        Premium Content Calls to help Curra couple who lost everything

        News A house fire that gutted a Curra home have a left a couple with nothing, but they...

        39 people facing Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content 39 people facing Gympie Magistrates Court today

        News NAMED: The full list of people facing Gympie Magistrates Court today.

        The people facing serious charges in Gympie District court

        Premium Content The people facing serious charges in Gympie District court

        News District Court will sit for two weeks in Gympie starting today with the following...