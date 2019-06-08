8 Gympie hockey players to take their game to the next level

STICKING IT TO THE COMPETITION: Gympie hockey players Emily Collyer, 10, Liam Greer, 10, Addison Treeby, 10, Riley Hinds, 12, Chase Whittaker, 10, Cody Fitzpatrick, 11, Jonathon Wilcox, 10 and Joseph Hodgson, 10.

STICKING IT TO THE COMPETITION: Gympie hockey players Emily Collyer, 10, Liam Greer, 10, Addison Treeby, 10, Riley Hinds, 12, Chase Whittaker, 10, Cody Fitzpatrick, 11, Jonathon Wilcox, 10 and Joseph Hodgson, 10. Troy Jegers

Hockey: Eight of Gympie's talented hockey players will showcase their skills at the next level in a couple of weeks.

Emily Collyer, 10, Liam Greer, 10, Addison Treeby, 10, Riley Hinds, 12, Chase Whittaker, 10, Cody Fitzpatrick, 11, Jonathon Wilcox, 10, and Joseph Hodgson, 10, aim to make the region proud as part of the Wide Bay hockey squads.

This is the first time Collyer is competing at Wide Bay and her aim is to get better.

"I can't wait to meet some new people and just become a better hockey player,” she said.

"I want to improve my Saturday games and have more fun with it.”

Attack is her speciality but Collyer wants to improve her defensive play.

"My attack is pretty strong but I need to get better in defence,” she said.

"I need to be more patient and watch the drags.”

Hinds is no stranger to Wide Bay; he played in last year's president's cup side.

"It was good we got to verse all the teams and it was good but the competition was tough,” he said.

"I learnt how to play good with teammates and positions, what position I should be in to make players and score goals.

There has been plenty of development in his game.

"I have improved a lot especially to make Wide Bay this year. This year I want to try as hard as I can and maybe make Queensland which is the next big side.”