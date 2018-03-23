8 garage sales with some red hot bargains this weekend

Some awesome bargains to grab at garage sales in Gympie region this weekend.

BARGAINS and garage sales in the Gympie region this weekend, March 24-25:

1. 237 Mary Valley Road, Jones Hill. Saturday & Sunday 7am - 12pm. Fishing & camping gear, tools, plants, books, furniture. Mixed items, clothes, toys, paintings. Everything to go.

2. 23 / 25 Columbia Street, Gympie. Combined sale from 6am. Collectibles, Daewoo Lanos interior upholstery, plumbing fittings, clothes, household & electrical items, toys, bric-a-brac and more.

3. MONSTER SALE 11 The Esplanade, Tin Can Bay. Saturday and Sunday 6am onwards. Glass display cabinets, Collectables, Pottery, Toys and too much to mention.

4. Little Haven Shed Sale. Saturday 7am - 12pm. 12 Chapple St, Gympie (opp Railway Workshops) Second hand furniture at bargain prices. Buy Bargains whilst helping Little Haven Palliative Care. Sausage sizzle available. Little Haven Phone: 5482 9091

5. 4 Brianna Court, Araluen. Saturday only 7am to 1pm. Outdoor Furniture, Chase Lounge, Linen, Pram, Portacot, Fan and so much more.

6. 38 Wattle Lane, North Deep Creek. 6am - 5:30pm. Massive Moving Sale - Vintage, antiques, shabby chic, clothes, furniture, books, fishing, tools, household items too many to list. Easter long weekend - Fri to Mon - sunrise to sunset.

7. 4 Rosella Close, Gympie. Saturday 7am. Moving House. Furniture, drawers, wardrobes, writing desk, books, collectables, bric-a-brac, o/door furn' & pots, antique furniture etc.

8. 148 River Road Corner of Tweed Lane, Saturday, 6:00 AM-4:00 PM, Vintage "Retro" Bric a Brac ,Books ,Tools Plants, Waeco, French Doors, Art, Kitchenalia ...Something for everyone.