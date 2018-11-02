8 drink and drug drivers named: Gympie's motoring shame

Police caught up with drink and drug drivers in Gympie Magistrates Court

Police caught up with drink and drug drivers in Gympie Magistrates Court ALI KUCHEL

DRIVERS caught drink driving (while disqualified for earlier drink diving) shared the Gympie Magistrates Court room on Thursday with people who were just plain drunk when they crashed their vehicles.

A broken sternum, a head injury and a wrecked car were only the start of the troubles facing one high range Glenwood drink driver, Ian Quentin Davey.

His story of driving at more than five times the legal limit was far from exceptional.

Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan imposed fines totalling more than $9000 on drink and drug drivers who appeared in his court on Thursday.

Davey, 67, pleaded guilty in the Gympie court to driving in Neerdie Rd, Glenwood, with a Blood Alcohol Content of .252 per cent.

The court was told Tiaro police had been called to a crash scene and found Davey's Holden van, damaged in bushes at the side of the road.

They found Davey being attended by ambulance officers and arranged a blood test.

Mr Callaghan fined him $1800 and disqualified him from driving for 13 months.

Justin William Fleming, 27, of Coles Creek, was fined $1300 and disqualified for 10 months after he pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed as a result of unpaid fines on Mary Valley Rd, where he also registered a Blood Alcohol Content of .141 per cent.

The court was told a witness called police to the scene of a single vehicle crash and they found Fleming's van had driven into an embankment on the wrong side of the road.

Graham Ronald Metcalf, 38 or Glenwood, crashed his truck on Gympie Connection Rd at Victory Heights while attempting to turn a corner on September 6.

He was handicapped at the time by a BAC of .167 per cent, the court was told.

Another driver had been forced to take evasive action as Metcalf turned the corner wide and at speed.

Police noted his slurred speech and a collection of open, empty beer cans inside the truck.

Both Metcalf and his passenger appeared alcohol affected, the court was told.

He was fined $1200 and disqualified for nine months.

Alex Laith Neilson, 19, of The Palms was also fined $1200 and subject to cumulative disqualifications after he pleaded guilty to a complex mix of overlapping drink and disqualified driving charges.

The court was told police stopped Neilson, 19, of The Palms in Louisa St on August 31.

They found he had been disqualified for three months for drink driving on August 2, but had already breached that disqualification by driving on August 12, when he was both disqualified and over the limit, with a BAC of .09 per cent.

His cumulative disqualifications now mean he will not be on the road again until April 1, 2023.

Andrew Robert Daley, 38, was in slightly less trouble because he had already realised his drunkenness and had pulled over at the roadside when police investigated.

"You did the right thing, pulling over when you realised your driving was affected,” he said.

But the Cooroy man still registered a BAC of .166 per cent.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified for six months.

Imbil disability pensioner Kate Moorfield told the court her excessive drinking, before she drove, was caused not by the drugs she had been prescribed, but from her attempts to give them up.

She said she was "horrified” to have been breath tested on September 4 with a BAC of 0.177 per cent.

"I am usually the one counselling others against drink driving,” she told the court.

Moorfield said she was on strong pain killers as a result of the worsening effects of a back injury, which soon would require more surgery.

She was also on a new anti-depressant which had dangerous withdrawal symptoms of which she was unaware.

She said she had decided to have a few drinks at home, but at some point "blacked out”.

She recalled being "angry and abusive to her partner, for no good reason” during a phone call and otherwise had no recollection of the next two hours.

"Your reading was very high,” Mr Callaghan said, but you have no previous drink driving offences.

But he said everyone had to be responsible for "what you put in your mouth.”

He fined her $800 and disqualified her for six months.

Gootchie driver Ross Christopher Humphrey, 23 of Gootchie, was also fined $800 and disqualified for a total of three months for a complex series of drug and drug driving offences.

He pleaded guilty to drug driving on August 11 and again two days later, and to possessing meth amphetamine on August 11.

His offence was made more serious because he was only on a Provisional licence at the time, Mr Callaghan noted.

Jayden Widt, 20, of Tamaree was fined $700 and disqualified for a total of 27 months, with no conviction recorded.

She pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified for points on September 1 and to drug driving at the same time.