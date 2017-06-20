23°
8 days until the new Gympie council budget

Shelley Strachan | 20th Jun 2017 5:48 AM

GYMPIE Regional Council will adopt its 2017-18 Budget in eight days, setting the agenda for the roll-out of road works, maintenance, provision of services and other special projects for the next 12 months.

How much will be dedicated to improving rural roads, the subject of some ratepayer dissatisfaction?

Last year's budget included a $48 million capital program with $16.156 million for roads.

Waste management will be another interesting area to watch. What will be the cost efficiencies of the decision to roll out more wheelie bins and reduce or eliminate services at local facilities?

The biggest question is, what will rates do? Go up, down or stay the same?

Last year there was a "bottom line rate increase” of 2.1% for those who paid early and got their 10% discount. Not everybody agreed with percentage, though.

The last budget allocated $714,432 to "rehabilitate” East Deep Creek Rd and $300,000 to strengthen the pavement on Hall Rd.

Moy Pocket Rd was allocated $1.5 million for widening, Old Maryborough Rd $465,000 and Dawn Rd $350,000. Fifty thousand was allocated for the first stage development of a walking circuit along the Mary River.

Not all of these projects will have been completed by the start of the new financial year.

The council has said of the $714,432 to "rehabilitate” East Deep Creek Rd, further funding is to be considered for 2017/18 to extend the project from Tyrell Rd to Nolan Meats.

Hall Rd is underway and of the $40,000 to bus shelters in the Gympie Town Centre (alternate funding provided, funds to be re-allocated).

The Moy Pocket Rd widening is complete, Old Maryborough Rd widening has not yet started, Dawn Rd widening is complete, and design an investigations are underway for the first stage development of a walking circuit along the Mary River.

