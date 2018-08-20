8 crashes and fires in the Gympie region over weekend

The incident occurred on the New England Hwy in Nobby.

The incident occurred on the New England Hwy in Nobby.

1. Car into pole, Saturday 8.30am

A WOMAN in her 30s, whose car crashed into a pole in Gympie was treated for minor injuries on Saturday morning.

She was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition following the crash on the corner of Stewart Terrace and Horseshoe Bend.

2. Serious leg injuries, Saturday 5pm

A MALE motorbike rider in his 30s sustained significant leg injuries in a single motorbike crash at Glen Echo on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Glen Echo Rd just before 5pm, where they transported the man to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

3. Freight train crash, Saturday

MAJOR DELAYS: A container is believed to have fallen from a freight train at Cooroy, causing major passenger headaches today. Craig Warhurst

A FREIGHT train that hit and brought down powerlines in Cooroy on Saturday night shut down the station for days.

The line from Gympie to Cooroy was shut all day yesterday while guards made sure no one entered the station near the fallen high-voltage lines.

Witness Ford Taylor and his wife were at the BP fuel stop, across the road from the station, when the accident occurred.

"The noise was indescribable, like something out of a movie and the police were there within minutes checking it out," Mr Taylor said.

A Queensland Rail spokesman said the damage was caused by an open container door on the Aurizon freight train and will be investigating the incident alongside the third-party freight operator.

They said disruptions would continue until late today while repairs were carried out.

"Due to damage sustained to the overhead power line equipment at Cooroy, buses are replacing trains between Nambour and Gympie North stations on the Sunshine Coast line," the spokesperson said.

4. Car on fire, Sunday, 10am

FIREFIGHTERS were forced to extinguish a burning car at Amamoor yesterday.

Police and fireys were called to the burning car in the backyard of an Amamoor property about 10am.

The spokesman said the fire was under control 10 minutes after the crews arrived.

Police said they were investigating the incident.

FIRE investigators are studying two suspicious car fires that occurred on the Sunshine Coast overnight.

5. Gympie bike crash, Sunday 10.15am

A WOMAN in her 50s sustained minor chest injuries in a single motorbike crash near the Polleys Bus Depot at Gympie yesterday.

The crash occurred at about 10.15am on Pinewood Avenue.

The woman was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

6. Two 4WDS collide on highway north of Gympie, Sunday, 12.09pm

FIVE people avoided serious injury when two 4WD vehicles crashed on the highway near Bauple yesterday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened about 12.09pm, and that one person was hurt while "getting out of the wreck".

One of the 4WDs was towing a caravan at the time

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said that two people suffered minor injuries in the crash, and were being treated at the scene.

7. Boy seriously injured at Mary Valley farm, Sunday 1pm

Forklift tines. Contributed

EMERGENCY crews rushed to Amamoor after a boy's leg was run over by a forklift yesterday afternoon.

The boy is believed to have been working at a pineapple farm on Meddleton Rd just after 1pm when the incident happened.

Police said paramedics treated him at the scene for abominable, pelvis and leg injuries, before he was taken in a serious but stable condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

8. Eight crews on scene of Mary Valley fire, Sunday 2.15pm

EIGHT firefighting crews were on the scene of a grass fire at Imbil which was reportedly burning near houses in the area yesterday.

They were assessing the scene after being called to the blaze, which was burning on Rush Rd, about 2.15pm.

The fire was contained hours later and firefighters left the scene after 5pm, a Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said.