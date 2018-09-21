8 activities you can do these school holidays
THE school holidays have officially begun and with heaps of activities across the Gympie region, there won't be any time for boredom.
Saturday September 22
Address: Gympie Turf Club, Southside
Time: 11am-7pm
Cost: $35 per ticket
The Gympie Times brings you the legendary The Gympie Times ladies day. Ladies, this one is all about you.
It's a black and white theme. Buy tickets here https://bit.ly/2O5hQmw
Gates open at 11am with the races starting from 1pm. There's a free gift for the first 150 ladies through the gate.
It's a 5 race thoroughbred program and harness racing.
The after party will be done by Sneaky Pete.
Monday September 24
Address: Heaven Leigh Cupcakes - 3 Hughes Terrace, Gympie
Time: 10-11am
Cost: $10
Kids are invited to a cupcake decorating class at Heaven Leigh Cupcakes.
Monday September 24
Address: Gympie Library
Time: 9:30-10:30am
Cost: Free
Sheila will return to First 5 Forever story time at the Gympie Library for a fun filled morning of music, singalongs, stories and craft. Children under 5 are free.
Wednesday September 26
Address: Gympie Library
Time: 9am-5pm
Cost: Free
It's a DIY craft station for the children these holidays. Let your creative juices flow. No bookings needed.
Friday September 28
Ethan Roberts at Gourmet and Grooves
Time: 5:30-8:30pm
Gourmet and Grooves is on again on Smithfield Street featuring great food and great music. It's a family friendly atmosphere, gourmet food trucks, live music, theatre and free children's activities. This event involves Ethan Roberts, a local musician who will play some songs for the crowd. Phone the Gympie Regional Council on 1300307800 for more information.
Saturday September 29
Address: Gympie Speedway -328 Noosa Rd, Gympie
Time: 5-10:30pm
Cost: $10-$25
Come out and enjoy a great time at the speedway with your mates.
Thursday October 4
Address: Heart Of Gold International Film Festival - 232 Mary St
Time: 9am-3pm
Cost: $18-$249 (Book at www.heartofgold.com.au )
Nestled within the golden hills of Gympie, housed in the grand auditorium of the Civic Centre, is the loveliest film festival in Australia.
Running from October 4-7, Heart of Gold programs carefully-crafted short films from around the world that deeply resonate with the viewer.
The four-day program includes industry master classes, a stunning opening night gala, awards night party and up to 30 sessions of shorts from all genres that best capture Heart of Gold's vision to screen films that are heart-warming, thought-provoking and entertaining.
Friday October 5
Address: Kandanga Hall
Time: 10am-3pm
The Diwali Festival Drama Play and Rangoli Art.
Come and join us in a fun, interactive presentation: Why we celebrate Diwali ( Indian Festival of lights)?
Roushini narrates and children act out the story. With lots of dance, story-telling and Rangoli art, this presentation is suitable for boys and girls 4-12 years old. Parents and families are welcome.