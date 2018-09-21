8 activities you can do these school holidays

THE school holidays have officially begun and with heaps of activities across the Gympie region, there won't be any time for boredom.

Saturday September 22

Address: Gympie Turf Club, Southside

Time: 11am-7pm

Cost: $35 per ticket

The Gympie Times brings you the legendary The Gympie Times ladies day. Ladies, this one is all about you.

It's a black and white theme. Buy tickets here https://bit.ly/2O5hQmw

Gates open at 11am with the races starting from 1pm. There's a free gift for the first 150 ladies through the gate.

It's a 5 race thoroughbred program and harness racing.

The after party will be done by Sneaky Pete.

Son of Justice won the Gympie Times Battler Cup at the Gympie Times Race Day, September 23, 2017. Rowan Schindler

Monday September 24

Address: Heaven Leigh Cupcakes - 3 Hughes Terrace, Gympie

Time: 10-11am

Cost: $10

Kids are invited to a cupcake decorating class at Heaven Leigh Cupcakes.

Monday September 24

Address: Gympie Library

Time: 9:30-10:30am

Cost: Free

Sheila will return to First 5 Forever story time at the Gympie Library for a fun filled morning of music, singalongs, stories and craft. Children under 5 are free.

Wednesday September 26

Address: Gympie Library

Time: 9am-5pm

Cost: Free

It's a DIY craft station for the children these holidays. Let your creative juices flow. No bookings needed.

Friday September 28

Ethan Roberts at Gourmet and Grooves

Time: 5:30-8:30pm

Gourmet and Grooves is on again on Smithfield Street featuring great food and great music. It's a family friendly atmosphere, gourmet food trucks, live music, theatre and free children's activities. This event involves Ethan Roberts, a local musician who will play some songs for the crowd. Phone the Gympie Regional Council on 1300307800 for more information.

Saturday September 29

Address: Gympie Speedway -328 Noosa Rd, Gympie

Time: 5-10:30pm

Cost: $10-$25

Come out and enjoy a great time at the speedway with your mates.

Speedway - Mark Pagel from Gympie Super Sedans LEEROY TODD

Thursday October 4

Address: Heart Of Gold International Film Festival - 232 Mary St

Time: 9am-3pm

Cost: $18-$249 (Book at www.heartofgold.com.au )

Nestled within the golden hills of Gympie, housed in the grand auditorium of the Civic Centre, is the loveliest film festival in Australia.

Running from October 4-7, Heart of Gold programs carefully-crafted short films from around the world that deeply resonate with the viewer.

The four-day program includes industry master classes, a stunning opening night gala, awards night party and up to 30 sessions of shorts from all genres that best capture Heart of Gold's vision to screen films that are heart-warming, thought-provoking and entertaining.

IT'S A BIG DEAL: The Heart of Gold Film Festival brings high calibre films from all over the world to Gympie. Contributed

Friday October 5

Address: Kandanga Hall

Time: 10am-3pm

The Diwali Festival Drama Play and Rangoli Art.

Come and join us in a fun, interactive presentation: Why we celebrate Diwali ( Indian Festival of lights)?

Roushini narrates and children act out the story. With lots of dance, story-telling and Rangoli art, this presentation is suitable for boys and girls 4-12 years old. Parents and families are welcome.