7th candidate steps into ring to fight for Gympie state seat

Roland Maertens is running for Gympie’s State seat as an Independent.

AN EX Australian Defence Force member has become the latest person to step into the ring to take on incumbent Gympie MP Tony Perrett in the fight for the State seat.

Roland Maertens is running as an Independent at next month's election, joining a crowded field which includes candidates from Labor, One Nation, the Greens, the Informed Medical Options Party and another Independent.

There are now seven candidates fighting for the Gympie seat at next month’s election.

Mr Maertens platform includes more support for youth, pay rises and support for emergency services, better public transport and giving parents a larger say in their children's education.

He was born in Sydney and moved to the region in 1980.

"I grew up with my mother, partially in Housing Commission," Mr Maertens said in a post on his Facebook page.

"My first job was as a paperboy at the local railway station at 5am and again after school doing the local run, then working for a large retailer in the Auto section till I finished High School.

LNP MP Tony Perrett has held the seat since 2015.

"For the last 17 years I have worked in high end customer service roles for Australian owned travel companies, following on from experiences gained in travel services in Berlin and disability travel services in New York and Geelong.

"Our community deserves better than to be taken for granted or ignored by political parties.

"I would consider it a great honour to serve and represent the wishes of our community.

"I aim to fight for the best possible outcomes for Gympie and welcome your thoughts and feedback as we go on this journey together."