79 photos show how Gympie Devils booked date with destiny

SHEER DETERMINATION: A Gympie Devils player narrowly misses scoring a try, but helps her team secure a 26-8 victory against the Maroochydore Swans. Philippe Coquerand

WHAT an epic showdown it was between the women's Gympie Devils and Maroochydore Swans at Jack Stokes oval this afternoon.

Lorrie Cahill and Peta Dray takes the opponent to the ground. Philippe Coquerand

Hundreds of supporters came out to cheer their teams in a tightly contested game of footy with the Devils proving victorious claiming a 26-8 victory against the Swans. Some spectators even made the trip from Rockhampton and were left with smiles on their faces.

They won through sheer determination,” Devil's coach Troy Carlson said.

Devils player Lucy Vella scores a try. Philippe Coquerand

"It was a tough match, they only broke through in that last 20 minutes and they had to work hard to win it, but they did. It was clear the girls really wanted to win it.”

With the grand final to be hosted at the Sunshine Coast stadium on Sunday August 11, Carlson said his team will be working on their defence during training next week.

Sophia Fisher tackles the Swans opponent. Philippe Coquerand

"We'll be working on our defence, trying to get defence structures right,” he said.

"In today's match we had more intensity than we've had in other games and I really think we stepped it up a notch leading into the finals.”

Carlson said it was the game to win. "Maroochydore always plays well and we just tried to beat them at their own game which we did,” he said.

TRY TIME: Sophia Fisher scores a try underneath the posts. Philippe Coquerand

"We had to win it and now we have a week off before the grand final.

Devils player Lorrie Cahill said she was incredibly proud of her team after a victorious win.

"I think we played really well, we pulled together as a team and we showed up and we put in the effort and we won,” she said.

"I have to say Sophia scoring the last try was a highlight, after a very tough week she's had, it was just nice to see that.

"We had a great crowd. I think it was the most we've had all year, you could see people watching from up on top of the hills and it was awesome that the boys were here to support us too.”

Cahill dislocated her shoulder nine weeks ago - and she said it was great to be back.

An epic try to Amelia Terare. Philippe Coquerand

"It was alright, you put up with the pain,” she said.

"I'd like to thank Troy, James and Pete because they come out and give us encouragement, walking off the field and Troy saying 'good tackle, keep pushing, if it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be able to play. They're at training every week.”