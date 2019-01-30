Menu
Australia Day celebrations in Tiaro - Zyani Strahan, Rachel Kaufman and Brittany Kropp. Blake Antrobus
News

77 photos: How the Gympie region celebrated Australia Day

JOSH PRESTON
by
30th Jan 2019 7:43 PM
IT WAS an Australia Day to remember all over the Gympie region on the weekend.

Local hero Kayleen Moss won the 2019 Gympie region Citizen of the Year award at the Australia Day ceremony for her tireless efforts across the community.

- Meet Gympie's 15 newest Australian citizens

- AUSTRALIA DAY FUN: 22 photos from around Gympie

- Woolooga fire angel our 2019 Citizen of the Year

Gympie mayor Mick Curran also officially welcomed 15 brand new Australian citizens as part of the ceremony at the Civic Centre.

And whether it was at one of the local pools, the Mothar Mountain Rock Pools or the Mary River at Normanby Bridge, Gympie region locals were certainly making the most of a warm and sunny Australia Day afternoon.

Our photographers were on hand to capture the fun - did we snap your picture?

See the full gallery here.

australia day 2019 australia day gympie gympie community gympie news gympie region photo gallery
Gympie Times

