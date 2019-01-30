77 photos: How the Gympie region celebrated Australia Day

IT WAS an Australia Day to remember all over the Gympie region on the weekend.

Local hero Kayleen Moss won the 2019 Gympie region Citizen of the Year award at the Australia Day ceremony for her tireless efforts across the community.

Gympie mayor Mick Curran also officially welcomed 15 brand new Australian citizens as part of the ceremony at the Civic Centre.

And whether it was at one of the local pools, the Mothar Mountain Rock Pools or the Mary River at Normanby Bridge, Gympie region locals were certainly making the most of a warm and sunny Australia Day afternoon.

Our photographers were on hand to capture the fun - did we snap your picture?

See the full gallery here.