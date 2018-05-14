75 years ago today 268 died in horror event with Gympie links

The Centaur hospital ship was sunk off Caloundra in the war.

The Centaur hospital ship was sunk off Caloundra in the war. contributed

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

TODAY is the 75th anniversary of the sinking of the hospital ship Centaur in 1943 with the loss of 268 people.

Lieutenant Leslie Mcdonald Outridge, the father of Landsborough doctor, Jon Outridge, was one of the survivors of the bombed hospital ship, the Centaur. This is a of a story written by Cameron Outridge for The Gympie Times in 1991. Cameron is a cousin of Jon Outridge. Contributed

Only 64 survived this tragedy after many hours in the water some 55km off the tip of Moreton Island.

READ MORE: Miriam Hutchinson - a life in nursing

READ MORE: Centaur wreck to become a memorial

On board were two people I got to know; namely Dr Leslie McDonald Outridge who at that time had a practice on Caledonian Hill opposite the Salvation Army Hall. He was my family doctor who volunteered to go on this journey. He and a nursing sister, Ellen Savage were two of the survivors.

Lieutenant Leslie Mcdonald Outridge, the father of Landsborough doctor, Jon Outridge, was one of the survivors of the bombed hospital ship, the Centaur. This is a of the Telegraph from 18 May, 1943, just days after the bombing. Contributed

READ MORE: Gympie's Centaur hero

Sister Savage came to Gympie with him some time after and she met and married a gentleman, namely Mr Doug Enright who was a school teacher who later became head teacher of the high school, I believe.

I think they lived in Lawrence St.

Lieutenant Leslie Mcdonald Outridge, the father of Landsborough doctor, Jon Outridge, was one of the survivors of the bombed hospital ship, the Centaur. This is a copy photo of the Telegraph from 18 May, 1943, just days after the bombing. Contributed / 187519

Sister Enright later became matron of the Lister Hospital now Lister Nursing Home and she was well known as Matron Enright - she was a very fine lady.

I spent a week or so in that hospital in 1947. She told me quite a bit of what happened that morning. There is I guess quite a few of people who are round my age who remember her, I am 88.

Lieutenant Leslie Mcdonald Outridge, the father of Landsborough doctor, Jon Outridge, was one of the survivors of the bombed hospital ship, the Centaur. This is a of a story written by Cameron Outridge for the Gympie Times in 1991. Cameron is a cousin of Jon Outridge. Contributed

Lambert Krafft,

Park Ridge

KEEP READING FOR MORE LETTERS

How to boost jobs on coast

LIVING is good, maybe, on the Cooloola Coast.

If you want to belong to the lowest socioeconomic area in Queensland, run by the National Party, Wide Bay.

Why? When you ask for a valuation to sell your property from five real estates and the valuation is the same as when you bought it after adding $100,000 more valuation.

Why is our area degenerating and rates continuing to be lifted? No growth. Is it federal? Yes. Is it council? Yes. Is it our Division1 representative? Is it our state representative? Yes.

Why? Because they are representing the communities through Wide Bay to Cooloola Coast.

We don't need drive-by representatives who maybe listen but no doing.

Employment in Wide Bay has made our young leave. How do we get employment?

One way is the road north from Noosa, to have businesses that already exist to employ and bring in new businesse.,

Les Cravigan,

Cooloola Cove

KEEP READING FOR MORE LETTERS

ANZAC DAY SUPPORT

ON BEHALF of the Gympie RSLA Sub Branch and the Veteran community, I wish to express their deep appreciation to those who made Anzac Day 2018 a day to remember.

Thank you to all the volunteers, community groups and organisations that gave their time in support of the Anzac Day commemorations. Thank you to the veterans, serving and ex-serving personnel, the bands, drums, 9RQR, the 5th Light Horse Troop, the Navy and Army Cadets. Thank you to our invited guests, MCs, speakers, singers, bugler, pipers and the sound technician. The Gympie RSLA Sub Branch would also like to thank the chairman and staff of the RSL Club and the Mayor, councillors and staff of the Gympie Regional Council for your continued support for Anzac Day.

The biggest thank you must go to the Gympie community which turned out in numbers not seen before to all of Anzac Day activities.

It is very encouraging to see so many children and descendants of ex-service personnel taking part in the march. The spirit of the Anzacs in truly alive and well in our wonderful community.

Peter Maddocks,

President Gympie RSLA Sub Branch

KEEP READING FOR MORE LETTERS

THANK YOU FOR SCHOOL PROGRAM

ON BEHALF of the students and school community of Two Mile State School, we wish to extend our thanks to the Gympie community for helping us collect an incredible amount of vouchers in the recent Coles Sports for Schools promotion.

We are a very small school and find it difficult to raise enough vouchers for more than a couple of small items.

This year, we will be able to add quite a few items to our equipment collection, and our students will benefit immensely. These will include soft volleyballs to help our little ones improve their confidence with catching, and a full athletics kits.

BRON WARNER AND KELLY MCINTYRE,

TWO MILE SCHOOL