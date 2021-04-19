75 jobs you can apply for in the Gympie region right now

The Hatch Speciality Coffee Shop is an exciting new Gympie business, and the team are looking for a new barista to jump on board!

The Hatch Speciality Coffee Shop is an exciting new Gympie business, and the team are looking for a new barista to jump on board!

Looking for a new working opportunity in or around the Gympie region?

We’ve got you covered. Browse 75 newly-listed jobs on offer around the Gold City:

1. Barista – The Hatch Specialty Coffee

We are hiring!

We are looking for an all round Barista to join our busy specialty coffee shop in Gympie!

We are looking for applicants who have had at least 1 year experience in the Barista industry, hold their Barista certificate and have a professional approach to customer service and front of house relations.

If you think this is you, please email us your resume & a short video introducing yourself to: hello@hatchspecialtycoffee.com.au

This role is in school hours and unfortunately will not suit anybody who is currently attending school*

2. 10 new roles – Domino’s Gympie

Domino’s Gympie is hiring more than 10 new employees, as part of a nationwide hiring period where 2,500 team members will be brought on board.

The positions will allow workers to learn new skills, make lifelong friends and earn some extra ‘dough’.

READ MORE HERE

3. Production Worker – Programmed Skilled Workforce

Our client, based in Gympie, has several vacancies for casual Production Operators in their Fill & Pack departments and are looking for applicants who are able to positively contribute to the execution of the production plan to ensure it is achieved in full, on time, and in compliance with safety, quality and hygiene requirements.

FIND OUT MORE

4. Customer Happiness Team Member – SITEMAX

We are looking for a humble, positive, motivated person to join our Customer Happiness team. Working at Sitemax, you will be surrounded by a driven, happy team, while working in a fun, family atmosphere.

You will at times be contacted outside normal office hours or even stay later than the set times of 7am-5pm Monday to Friday in order to complete an urgent task or get on top of the workload.

APPLY HERE

5. Salespeople – Green RV

We are looking for someone who is driven, enthusiastic, loyal, trustworthy, and friendly to come and meet our local team here at QCCC Gympie.

If you want to be known as being a part of one of the NUMBER 1 Caravan sales companies on the Sunshine Coast then look no further.

MORE HERE

6. 57 Process Workers Required for an Immediate Start – Nolan Meats

Nolan Meats Pty Ltd is a progressive, innovative Company employing in excess of 400 employees, and requires people who are seeking a successful career.

We are seeking keen, motivated team members with a desire to learn, for our Meat Processing Teams – no experience necessary.

MORE INFO

7. Customer Engagement Assistant – Bay Audio Gympie

Requirements include driving lead generation daily by talking to potential customers, working with the customer engagement manager to achieve daily and monthly targets and interacting daily with customers for hearing assessments and managing appointments.

FULL DESCRIPTION HERE

8. Retail Assistant – ALDI Gympie

Our shifts can start as early as 6am and finish as late as 10pm, so it’s important that you have access to reliable transport to get to and from work safely. Being available to work any 5 out of 7 days is also something we are looking for.

READ MORE

9. Customer Service Assistant – Beefy’s Gympie

We are currently on the lookout for a Customer Service Assistant for our Gympie store.

Beefy’s are a well established multi award-winning family owned business with 9 boutique Pie Bakery Cafes in South East Queensland.

Our friendly team have a reputation for high quality products and excellent customer service.

APPLY HERE

10. Casual Retail Team Member – Supercheap Auto Gympie

This is a casual position – working across weekdays and weekends – good availability desirable – we need you to have the ability to pick up shifts when called in and to cover for annual leave

We don’t just sell products; we’re about inspiring our customers to get the most out of their leisure time and we want the same for our team.

MORE INFO