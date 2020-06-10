73yo tennis champ ignores 30-year age gap

Ilie Nastase isn’t letting an age gap get in the way of his fifth marriage. Picture: Facebook

Former Wimbledon champion Ilie Nastase has married his fifth wife - who is 30 years younger than him.

Nastase, 73, tied the knot with Ioana Simion, 43, during a "simple and beautiful" ceremony at the Mamaia resort in the seaside city of Constanta, Romania, The Sun reports.

The former tennis star and his partner were joined by close friends and family at a restaurant after the wedding.

Among the guests at the wedding were former Romanian footballer Ciprian Marica, 34, and his wife.

Nastase and Simion have been civilly married since April last year, but decided to wait for the church ceremony.

He told local media: "We did not do anything special. We left the church and ate at a restaurant.

"It was simple and beautiful. That's what we wanted to do, few people, without advertising.

"That's what my wife wanted."

Nastase and Simion enjoyed a simple ceremony. Picture: Facebook.

Simion is Nastase’s fifth wife. Picture: Facebook.

The pair began their relationship in September 2018 after Nastase divorced his fourth wife Brigitte Sfat.

Nastase, who won seven grand slam titles, was previously married to Dominique Grazia from 1972 to 1980, before marrying Alexandra King, Amalia Nastase and Sfat.

He has four daughters and a son from his previous marriages.

Nastase won the doubles title at Wimbledon in 1973 and the mixed doubles in both 1970 and 1972, as well as winning the singles trophy at the French Open (1973) and US Open (1972).

He was the first professional sports figure to sign an endorsement contract with Nike in 1972 but has courted plenty of controversy since his retirement.

In 2017, Nastase was kicked out of the stadium while captaining Romania in a Fed Cup tie against Great Britain, shouting "f***ing b***h" at Johanna Konta before verbally abusing a reporter on his way out of the arena.

Nastase was later banned from attending Wimbledon in 2017 because of his outburst.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

