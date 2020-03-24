73yo heart patient’s desperate plea to the people of Gympie

A 73-year-old Gympie resident awaiting major heart surgery is urging people to follow the basic hygiene requirements advised by the Government.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR FROM A VULNERABLE MEMBER OF OUR COMMUNITY

AS A a 73-year-old, awaiting major heart surgery, I despair to see, on a daily regular basis, people of Gympie and elsewhere, ignoring the basic hygiene requirements as advised by the Government.

On two occasions in the last few days, I have visited service stations to fill our cars with petrol. I did not see one person wipe the pump nozzles or handles, their hands, or wear protective gloves.

The nozzle is held for a considerable amount of time when people fill up with petrol, therefore, has a far greater chance of the virus being transferred. It was the same when they entered the shop and paid for the petrol, nothing wiped.

At supermarkets, cash points, lavatories, and other public amenities, it’s exactly the same with a total disregard for other people’s health and safety.

They have emptied the shops of hand sanitiser, Detol wipes and other hygiene products, for God’s sake, why don’t they use them when people like myself have little chance of recovery should they catch this killer.

For God’s sake people, start having a little common sense, this is the only way that this crisis will go away.

Stan Preece, Gympie