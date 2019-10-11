Menu
NEW BRIDGE: Boar Bridge with Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour, Cr Anne Maddern and Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien.
$735k project to replaces key, failed Gympie region bridge

Shelley Strachan
11th Oct 2019 12:01 AM
WORK is underway to replace the failed Boar Creek Bridge at Bauple, north of Gympie, with construction expected to be completed by January next year.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the new bridge would save local residents and industry time and money by avoiding a lengthy detour.

"The new bridge over Boar Creek will boost community access and freight efficiency by significantly decreasing journey times,” Mr McCormack said.

"This is particularly good news for local residents and for truck drivers transporting timber and sugar cane crops to Maryborough and Gympie.”

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said the Federal Liberal and Nationals Government was funding the replacement of the Boar Creek Bridge through its Bridges Renewal Program.

"The Boar Creek Bridge replacement will help to create a more effective road network in the area - something that is crucial for a strong regional economy,” Mr O'Brien said.

"Infrastructure investments such as these really are investments in the whole region.”

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the Boar Creek Bridge failed in September 2018 and Council had to construct an emergency bypass to ensure continued use of Forestry Road.

"Boar Creek Bridge is an important part of the region's freight network as it provides access to the Bauple State Forest, from which timber is logged and transported to Maryborough and Gympie,” Cr　Seymour said.

"It also services sugar cane growers in the Bauple area who transport their crop by road to the Maryborough Sugar Mill.

"The replacement of the failed bridge and the side track avoids an almost 20km, 40-minute detour journey each way for residents and cane and timber contractors.

"The bridge replacement will also upgrade the load capacity to 60 tonnes, ensuring community and industry access for a life of 100 years.”

The $735,135 project on Forestry Rd at Bauple was jointly funded on a 50/50 basis by the Federal Liberal and Nationals Government and Fraser Coast Regional Council.

bauple fraser coast council gympie bridges gympie projects gympie roads llew o'brien rural roads
