Of the 40 perched dune lakes on Fraser Island, Lake Wabby is the deepest at 11.4m.
Of the 40 perched dune lakes on Fraser Island, Lake Wabby is the deepest at 11.4m. Contributed
$725,000 to protect natural icon on Gympie region doorstep

8th Mar 2018 5:49 AM

WORLD Heritage-listed Fraser Island will share in $47.4 million in Coalition Government funding to protect and preserve this iconic part of Australia, Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien announced today.　

"Fraser Island is world-famous not just for being the world's largest sand island but also for its incredible, unique natural environment, and therefore it attracts a huge number of visitors to Wide Bay,” Mr O'Brien said.　

Fraser Island
Fraser Island Contributed

"It's vital to ensure that its delicate ecosystem is protected and preserved for future generations of locals and visitors, so I am pleased the Coalition Government is providing $725,000 to conserve the island's World Heritage values.”　

Mr O'Brien said Fraser Island would will receive the funding as part of phase two of the National Landcare Program.　

The view of the Great Sandy Strait from the sand dune south of Awinya Creek, Fraser Island.
The view of the Great Sandy Strait from the sand dune south of Awinya Creek, Fraser Island. Rowan Schindler

"Fraser Island, or K'Gari as it is also known, is a stunning part of our region and contributes significantly to our local economy as a major tourism drawcard,” he said.　

"This funding will help site managers protect, conserve and present the World Heritage values of the property while also improving visitor facilities, thereby benefitting our environment, our tourism industry and small business.”　

Fraser Island dingoes.
Fraser Island dingoes. Kingfisher Bay Resort

The on-the-ground rollout will be delivered through the state government which has jurisdiction over the site.

A dingo pup on Fraser Island.
A dingo pup on Fraser Island. Contributed
fraser island gympie environment llew obrien natural wonder world heritage listing
Gympie Times
