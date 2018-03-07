72 HOURS: Concerns for missing Kilkivan man

Frank Rump has been missing form Kilkivan since Sunday morning.

POLICE are searching for a Kilkivan man who has been missing since early Sunday morning.

Frank Rump, 54, was last seen three days ago at about 6am on Sunday, March 4 at a residence on Bridge St.

Police and family hold concerns for the man's welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

Frank is described as Caucasian, about 174cm tall with a solid build and fair complexion.

He was last seen driving 2000 model Holden Commodore bearing Queensland registration 926 VUE.

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen him or has information in relation to his whereabouts to contact them on Policelink on 131 444 or by calling Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or visiting crimestoppersqld.com.au.