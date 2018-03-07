Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Frank Rump has been missing form Kilkivan since Sunday morning.
Frank Rump has been missing form Kilkivan since Sunday morning. Comtributed
News

72 HOURS: Concerns for missing Kilkivan man

7th Mar 2018 6:31 AM

POLICE are searching for a Kilkivan man who has been missing since early Sunday morning.

Frank Rump, 54, was last seen three days ago at about 6am on Sunday, March 4 at a residence on Bridge St.

Police and family hold concerns for the man's welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

 

Police hold concerns for missing Kilkivan man Frank Rump.
Police hold concerns for missing Kilkivan man Frank Rump. Comtributed

Frank is described as Caucasian, about 174cm tall with a solid build and fair complexion.

He was last seen driving 2000 model Holden Commodore bearing Queensland registration 926 VUE.

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen him or has information in relation to his whereabouts to contact them on Policelink on 131 444 or by calling Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or visiting crimestoppersqld.com.au.

 

Frank Rump, aged 54.
Frank Rump, aged 54. Comtributed
editors picks gympie kilkivan man missing police
Gympie Times
Athletes Brisbane bound

Athletes Brisbane bound

News 'I have confidence in all of them'

  • 7th Mar 2018 8:59 AM
Hands in the till: Gympie manager stole thousands

Hands in the till: Gympie manager stole thousands

Crime He was convicted of stealing and altering a business record.

It's begun, and things will never be the same at Albert Park

It's begun, and things will never be the same at Albert Park

Breaking Things will never be the same at Albert Park

Mental health warrior stands beside Brian

Mental health warrior stands beside Brian

News "I want to tell him he's not alone.”

Local Partners