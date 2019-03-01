Menu
Paramedics have frantically tried to save a man who drowned during a swim at a Gold Coast beach this morning.
Man drowns at popular beach during morning swim

by Talisa Eley
1st Mar 2019 9:36 AM | Updated: 9:54 AM
A MAN has drowned during an early morning swim at a popular Gold Coast beach today.

The 70-year-old man was in the water near the North Burleigh Surf Life Saving Club near Kratzmann Ave around 7am when he found himself in trouble.

He was pulled from the water unconscious before paramedics worked desperately to save his life.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was not taken to hospital.

He died at the scene.

It follows a near-drowning in Surfers Paradise last night where a man in his 30s swallowed water while caught in a rip at the beach.

The man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition around 6.20pm.

