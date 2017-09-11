$70M job pipeline of projects for M'boro

Maintenance is the future - Announcing a new contract with Queensland Rail - Downer EDI General Manager of Production for Queensland, David Hill and State Member of Parliament Anne Maddern. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

MARYBOROUGH is set to receive a $70 million boost.

The Palaszczuk Government will today confirm a $70 million pipeline of projects for Downer EDI's Maryborough workshop.

The announcement, the first during the Palaszczuk Government's week governing from the Wide Bay, is set to be a major injection for the local workforce which has already put on 20 new local workers.

"Downer EDI had been awarded almost $8 million in rail maintenance projects, which are expected to commence this year," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"They have also been selected as the preferred tenderer for an additional $62 million in upcoming rollingstock overhauls.

"We have already seen Downer hire 20 new local workers and this announcement means a secure pipeline of projects that will give Downer EDI the confidence to generate more jobs locally and boost the Wide Bay economy."

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the community would be excited by the announcement.

"Downer EDI have been an incredibly important part of our community for decades and it is great to see these jobs being secured here for years to come.

"By the end of this year, Downer will commence significant maintenance work on the Citytrain fleet, including a ten year overhaul of 32 air conditioning units and servicing of 33 transformers, right here in Maryborough."