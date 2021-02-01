SOPHIE Douglas went to sleep proudly knowing she'd paid off the first instalment of her $70,000 car.

The 20-year-old woke up on Friday morning to find the brand new car gone.

Ms Douglas's new Ford Everest had been stolen from her Mundingburra unit while she slept, making her the latest innocent victim of the Townsville crime epidemic. She didn't hear a thing, but the thieves cut her screen, flicked the latch, and forced their way into her property as she and her housemate slept.

Ms Douglas noticed something was wrong as she was getting ready for work about 5.30am.

"I came downstairs and I knew I left my handbag on the bench, but I saw it was gone," she said.

"I thought I might have brought it up to my room, went and checked, but it wasn't there.

"Then it just clicked. I ran outside and my car was gone. My heart just broke."

Ms Douglas's neighbour on Camp Street and another resident on Wood Street were also broken into on the same night.

Sophie Douglas had her new car stolen from her Mundingburra unit on Friday morning. Picture: Evan Morgan

Their homes were among 57 houses or businesses broken into from January 22 to January 28.

Ms Douglas, who had never been broken into before, said she was shaken up.

"I am really upset," she said.

"I bought that car on Christmas Eve - I'm still paying it off and only paid the first payment for it last night."

Ms Douglas found her handbag and house keys dumped nearby, but her expensive car was driven around the city for hours by thieves taunting her on social media.

"One commented on a post saying the car was fast," Ms Douglas said.

"I honestly don't want the car back."

Police eventually found Ms Douglas's car dumped on Friday afternoon.

It was severely scratched and needed a whole new locking system, but the overall damage bill was still to come.

Originally published as $70K car stolen, dumped in brazen robbery